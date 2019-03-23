



BUS TOUR STOP: State Capital of Sacramento on Thursday, April 4, 2019



TOWN HALL & RALLY: Human Needs and Human Rights! A Bed for Every Head!



The California Poor People’s Campaign has organized a tour as part of the nationwide National Emergency Truth & Poverty Bus Tour aimed at highlighting the true emergencies facing the nation’s 140 million poor and low-income people. The California Bus Tour will engage and highlight communities who have been left behind in the richest and poorest state in the Nation.



Starting April 1st to April 12th we will begin our tour in Northern California near the border with Oregon in the Yurok Reservation. This is to ground us from the beginning in the understanding on who’s lands we are standing on and remind us that these communities have been suffering poverty, systemic racism, ecological devastation and the war economy from the inception of this country.



We will make our way down to the border towards San Diego where we currently face a humanitarian crisis; where children are being separated from their parents and asylum seekers are being turned away.



Along the way we will stop in the most impoverished communities in California hearing testimony and bearing witness to the need for housing, food, jobs and dignity. In Fresno County rated the 2nd extremely poor city in the US and the number 1 in poverty in California.



We will convene a statewide hearing that will uplift the economic apartheid in one of the highest agricultural producing regions.



TOWN HALL: 11 AM - 1 PM

A Community Space, 400 16th St., Sac., CA 95814 (residential parking)



MARCH & RALLY: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Loaves and Fishes on North C Street. (Cul de sac)

(12th & North C Streets).



Please join local members and allies of the Poor People’s Campaign to commemorate this day, to stand as moral witness, and to call for an end to homelessness and the housing crisis.



Please read our position paper at:



https://www.facebook.com/notes/poor-peoples-campaign-sacramento/position-paper-on-the-stockton-boulevard-camp-and-mayors-40-million-plan/1765117516921370/



