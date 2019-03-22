top
Palestine
Palestine
protest cheer
Rally to Boycott Everysight #StopElbit at the Sea Otter Classic
Date Saturday April 13
Time 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCODEPINK Women for Peace
Location Details
Sea Otter Classic
Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca
1021 Monterey Salinas Hwy, Monterey, CA 93908
Elbit Systems is Israel’s largest weapons manufacturer. Elbit provides technology for surveillance drones that transmit the location of activists at the Great March of Return in Gaza to Israeli snipers. Elbit provide radars for F-35 fighter jets that fly over Gaza. Elbit’s drones have been used in all major Israeli assaults on Gaza. Elbit is also cashing in on contracts with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to build surveillance towers that are militarizing the U.S-Mexico border and leading to more dangerous conditions for migrants.

Everysight is wholly owned by Elbit Systems. Everysight will be demonstrating their Raptor augmented reality cycling glasses at the Sea Otter. Everysight claims that the Raptor allows cyclists "ride like a fighter pilot."

Join us to tell the Sea Otter classic to respect human rights by canceling Everysight's presence at the Sea Otter classic. By hosting Everysight, they are giving a stamp of approval to border militarization and Israeli war crimes. Cycling celebrates the human spirit but from Palestine to Mexico, Elbit Systems and Everysight are responsible for death and repression.

Sign on here to have your organization endorse: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScsMf7_ePLADdLSWqut1IeP-dGiP5bU_Jqm96h_7eD3P7c80A/viewform

Contact:
ursula [at] codepink.org

Cosponsored by CODEPINK Women for Peace, Santa Cruz Jewish Voice for Peace, Veterans For Peace, Chapter 46 Monterey, Monterey Peace & Justice Center, and Monterey Women's International League for Peace and Freedom.
For more event information: https://www.codepink.org/seaotter

