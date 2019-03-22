top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
Chapter Head of Satanic Temple-Santa Cruz Opposes City-Sanctioned Homeless Camp
by Santa Cruz News
Friday Mar 22nd, 2019 5:29 PM
Lana Navalia, the Chapter Head of the Satanic Temple of Santa Cruz, has added her voice to the opposition of the new city-sanctioned homeless camp to be located at Lot 24 next to Depot Park in downtown Santa Cruz. On March 19, the Santa Cruz City Council voted to establish a homeless camp near Depot Park to provide services and more legal sleep options for those who will be forced to leave the Ross Homeless Camp located on the other side of the city, which is scheduled to be cleared by authorities on April 17.
Lana Navalia posted the following statement in the "Friends of Depot Park Santa Cruz" Facebook group:

"I am glad people are standing up and talking about this! I play soccer at Depot Park and have always had problems with the homeless using and or harassing people and now this. I also participate in local beach cleanups and this puts the beach an arms distance away. I'm not sure why this is seen as even a bandaid the homeless epidemic, but it is wrong in so many ways. That's my rant. Thank you."

The post by Navalia was "liked" by Dan Foy, the owner of Perrigo's Auto Body Shop, and Steve Schlicht of Take Back Santa Cruz and Santa Mierda. Foy has been an outspoken critic of the camp, due to Lot 24's proximity to his business.

This isn't Navalia and the Satanic Temple's first foray into political and community involvement in Santa Cruz outside of their temple. In 2018, the Satanic Temple adopted Seabright Beach through Save Our Shores, and the group of Satanists also marched in the Santa Cruz Gay Pride Parade that year.

According to Navalia's Facebook page, in addition to managing the Satanic Temple of Santa Cruz, she is Perishables Manager at Staff of Life Natural Foods.
thought "Chapter Head of Satanic Temple" meant police chiefjust sayin'Friday Mar 22nd, 2019 5:56 PM
