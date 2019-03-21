top
South Bay
South Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: South Bay | Education & Student Activism
View other events for the week of 3/30/2019
March for Our Lives: Rally for Change 2019 in San Jose
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday March 30
Time 11:30 AM - 3:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMarch for Our Lives San Jose
Location Details
Arena Green (outside SAP Center) @ Guadalupe River Park
W. Santa Clara Street / N. Autumn St. / W. St. John Street, Downtown San Jose 95110
RALLY FOR CHANGE: YOUTH VOICES ARE OUR FUTURE 2019

Host: March For Our Lives San José

WHEN: Saturday, March 30, 2019 @ 11:30 AM – 3:00 PM PDT

WHERE: Arena Green @ Guadalupe River Park, W. Santa Clara Street / N. Autumn St. /
W. St. John Street, Downtown San Jose 95110

In the days following the Parkland shooting, millions came together for the largest student-led protest since the Vietnam War to remind the world that young people have the power to drive real change.

In order to keep that momentum alive, March For Our Lives San Jose presents Rally For Change: Youth Voices Are the Future. Rally for Change is a rally for everyone, by the youth. This event will feature inspirational speakers, spoken word poetry, musical performances, and more.

We are extending our mission from our main purpose of anti-gun violence to empowering the youth and mobilizing teens. We want to focus on creating an environment steeped in excitement for positive change and activism.

We hope that students can leave feeling like they are equipped to be outspoken leaders who can inspire solutions in their communities. This will be achieved by exposing them to motivating narratives, educating them from our firearms discussion panel, and connecting them with local advocacy organizations through our Call to Action Alley.

We gather together in hopes of finding common ground and non-partisan solutions to reduce gun violence. We aspire to create a safe space for healthy discussion on the firearms debate and establish a platform for the public to share their stories and empower others. In advocating for this cause, students can find gateways to other political issues, mobilizing complacent teens into outspoken activists.

By encouraging younger citizens to take part in the movement surrounding gun violence, our goal is to inspire a narrative and culture that demonstrates youth voices are the future, and that we are the change that vitalizes this nation.

This is a peaceful, youth friendly event

https://www.facebook.com/events/marchforourlivessj/rally-for-change-by-march-for-our-lives-san-jos%C3%A9/995318943993720/
sm_rally_for_change_2019.jpg
original image (960x635)
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-for-our...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 21st, 2019 8:14 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code