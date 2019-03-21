



Host: March For Our Lives San José



WHEN: Saturday, March 30, 2019 @ 11:30 AM – 3:00 PM PDT



WHERE: Arena Green @ Guadalupe River Park, W. Santa Clara Street / N. Autumn St. /

W. St. John Street, Downtown San Jose 95110



In the days following the Parkland shooting, millions came together for the largest student-led protest since the Vietnam War to remind the world that young people have the power to drive real change.



In order to keep that momentum alive, March For Our Lives San Jose presents Rally For Change: Youth Voices Are the Future. Rally for Change is a rally for everyone, by the youth. This event will feature inspirational speakers, spoken word poetry, musical performances, and more.



We are extending our mission from our main purpose of anti-gun violence to empowering the youth and mobilizing teens. We want to focus on creating an environment steeped in excitement for positive change and activism.



We hope that students can leave feeling like they are equipped to be outspoken leaders who can inspire solutions in their communities. This will be achieved by exposing them to motivating narratives, educating them from our firearms discussion panel, and connecting them with local advocacy organizations through our Call to Action Alley.



We gather together in hopes of finding common ground and non-partisan solutions to reduce gun violence. We aspire to create a safe space for healthy discussion on the firearms debate and establish a platform for the public to share their stories and empower others. In advocating for this cause, students can find gateways to other political issues, mobilizing complacent teens into outspoken activists.



By encouraging younger citizens to take part in the movement surrounding gun violence, our goal is to inspire a narrative and culture that demonstrates youth voices are the future, and that we are the change that vitalizes this nation.



This is a peaceful, youth friendly event



Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 21st, 2019 8:14 PM