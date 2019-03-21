top
Pan African Heritage at 2019 Early California Days
Date Saturday March 23
Time 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Location Details
Elk Grove Regional Park
Pavilion
9950 Elk Grove Florin Rd
Elk Grove, CA 95624
Come and experience the inaugural Early California Days in Elk Grove, California, March 23-24, 2019.

We are proud to join the Elk Grove Historical Society with many other stakeholders share a more inclusive story of Early California.

Together, we will share how both free and enslaved people of Pan African Heritage were major contributors throughout historic Alta California's, Spanish period, Mexican period on the way to U.S. Statehood in 1850.

Join us as we share our new research, documentation, preservation and interpretation of1840-1880.

This special year recognizes 1849, a focal point of research this 170th Anniversary year of the establishment of the gold mining towns of Negro Bar, Negro Hill, City of Sacramento and City of Stockton.

Throughout Alta California, part of the Republic of Mexico until the Bear Flag Revolt of 1846, beginning near today's Elk Grove, at Martin Murphy's Corral, several people of Pan African Ancestry played profound leading roles in the acquisition of California in to the United States of America.

Come and discover early pioneers of Pan African ancestry who remain "hidden figures" yet to be fully valued or appreciated. Soon our California Public Education System will be poised to consider a more holistic approach to Early California History that reflects recognition of primary source documentation.

2019 Early California Days will open a positive new way forward for a more inclusive and accurate presentation of California History, come be apart of sharing ourstory.


