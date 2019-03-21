top
Peninsula
Earth Day of Action 2019: EcoFest Celebration & Volunteer Cleanups North Peninsula
Date Saturday April 27
Time 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Organizer/AuthorPacific Beach Coalition
Location Details
Beach cleanups volunteering: various locations from Half moon Bay to Pacifica (use link to find a site in your area)

EcoFest Celebration: Linda Mar/Pacfica State Beach, 5000 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacifica 94044
Earth Day of Action 2019: Volunteer Cleanups & EcoFest Celebration

For the 15th year in a row, the Pacific Beach Coalition is organizing one of the largest eco-friendly events in California!

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2019

Volunteer Cleanups
Time: Most = 9 a.m. - 11 a.m, but check your location's exact time
Where: Various locations from Half Moon Bay up to Pacifica.
(use link below to the interactive site map to find a location in your area)

EcoFest 2019: Live Music, Food, Eco Booths, Fun!
Time: 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Where: Linda Mar/Pacifica State Beach, 5000 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacifica 94044

The Pacific Beach Coalition will be leading beach and neighborhood cleanups from Daly City to Half Moon Bay from 9-11am and then hosting a large EcoFest at Linda Mar State Beach with food, fun, music, eco-booths, hands on kids activities, environmental speakers from 11am – 2.30pm.

Last year, 9,198 volunteers removed nearly 3,588 of trash, 768 of recycles, and 14,873 cigarette filters.

We invite you to join our movement! There are plenty of opportunities available to you, from volunteering as an individual or a family to organizing a group or leading a cleanup, garden, or habitat restoration project. PLEASE BRING YOUR OWN BUCKET AND GLOVES!

Or simply come to our EcoFest located at Linda Mar State Beach. Live music, fun activities for kids and adults and awesome environmental booths are on the program!

Family friendly, peaceful event
For more event information: https://www.pacificbeachcoalition.org/eart...

§EcoFest 2019: Live Music Line-up and Attending Groups & Organizations
Food – Live Music – Petting Zoo – Arts & Crafts – Tide Pool Fun – Plastic Corral –
Face Painting - Educational Booths – Bike Corral – Doggie Rest Station

https://www.pacificbeachcoalition.org/ecofest/

American Cetacean Society – SF Bay Chapter
Friends of Fitzgerald Marine Reserve
Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy
Greater Farallones Association
Peninsula Clean Energy San Mateo County Parks Foundation
Sea Shepherd Conservation Society Norcal Chapter
The Marine Mammal Center
Surfrider – SF and SM Chapters
Sea Hugger featuring The Trommel
TLC Locals
City of Pacifica Parks Beaches & Recreation
City of Pacifica Police Dept
City of Pacifica Public Works
County of San Mateo Office of Sustainability
County of San Mateo Water Pollution Prevention Program
Green Kids Garden
Friendly Pony Parties & Barnyard Pals
Mitzi Mathews Art Station
North Coast County Water
Ocean Shore School: Oceans 411
Pacific Coast TV
Pacifica 4 – H Club
Pacifica Climate Committee
Pacifica Environmental Family
Pacifica Gardens
Pacifica Land Trust
Pacifica Libraries
Pacifica Ocean Discovery Center
Pacifica Progressive Alliance
Pacifica Resource Center
Pacifica School Volunteers – Think Bridge
Pacifica Surfboards
Pedro Point Surf Club
Recology of the Coast
Safeway Sanchez Art Center
SFSU Eco Students
Skyline College
Surf Camp Pacifica
Terra Nova Band Booster
