Earth Day of Action 2019: Volunteer Cleanups & EcoFest Celebration



For the 15th year in a row, the Pacific Beach Coalition is organizing one of the largest eco-friendly events in California!



Date: Saturday, April 27, 2019



Volunteer Cleanups

Time: Most = 9 a.m. - 11 a.m, but check your location's exact time

Where: Various locations from Half Moon Bay up to Pacifica.

(use link below to the interactive site map to find a location in your area)



EcoFest 2019: Live Music, Food, Eco Booths, Fun!

Time: 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Where: Linda Mar/Pacifica State Beach, 5000 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacifica 94044



The Pacific Beach Coalition will be leading beach and neighborhood cleanups from Daly City to Half Moon Bay from 9-11am and then hosting a large EcoFest at Linda Mar State Beach with food, fun, music, eco-booths, hands on kids activities, environmental speakers from 11am – 2.30pm.



Last year, 9,198 volunteers removed nearly 3,588 of trash, 768 of recycles, and 14,873 cigarette filters.



We invite you to join our movement! There are plenty of opportunities available to you, from volunteering as an individual or a family to organizing a group or leading a cleanup, garden, or habitat restoration project. PLEASE BRING YOUR OWN BUCKET AND GLOVES!



Or simply come to our EcoFest located at Linda Mar State Beach. Live music, fun activities for kids and adults and awesome environmental booths are on the program!



Family friendly, peaceful event For more event information: https://www.pacificbeachcoalition.org/eart...

