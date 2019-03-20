top
Art & Poetry: Peace and War
Date Sunday March 24
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorYemeni Alliance Committee
Emailyemenialliancecommittee [at] gmail.com
Phone510-686-3047
Location Details
Eastside Arts Alliance: 2277 International Blvd, Oakland, CA 94606-5003, United States
On March 25th, 2015: Saudi Arabia began launching airstrikes on the poorest country in the Arab world, #Yemen. Since 2015, over 60,000 Yemenis have been killed, over 85,000 Yemeni children have been starved to death. On March 25th, 2019, it will be FOUR YEARS of war. The war in Yemen has been called the "worlds worst humanitarian crisis in decades" and "the forgotten war". This event is to remember Yemen and to hear stories of oppression and resistance from our communities. Join us for a day of poetry and art, while we hear stories of peace and war-whether in Yemen, Oakland, Palestine, Sudan and beyond..our struggles are tied. We'd love to hear your story!

Join the Yemeni Alliance Committee, Habari Ummah, Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC) and the YFC on:

When: Sunday, March 24th, 12-2pm
Where: Eastside Arts Alliance
Who: Community

There will be an art exhibit, Arab tea and sweets, a short video about the war in Yemen and an open mic. You can also sign up ahead of time here: (http://bit.ly/2Ef1all). FREE and open to the public.

Want to be an event sponsor? Sign up here: http://bit.ly/2Ef1all
*Help us promote the event with your networks
*Attend the event, and encourage your members to attend
*Share stories you hear with your community
Contact: yemenialliancecommittee [at] gmail.com for questions
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2645543244...

