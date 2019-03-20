



Join the Yemeni Alliance Committee, Habari Ummah, Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC) and the YFC on:



When: Sunday, March 24th, 12-2pm

Where: Eastside Arts Alliance

Who: Community



There will be an art exhibit, Arab tea and sweets, a short video about the war in Yemen and an open mic. You can also sign up ahead of time here: (



Want to be an event sponsor? Sign up here:

*Help us promote the event with your networks

*Attend the event, and encourage your members to attend

*Share stories you hear with your community

Contact:

On March 25th, 2015: Saudi Arabia began launching airstrikes on the poorest country in the Arab world, #Yemen. Since 2015, over 60,000 Yemenis have been killed, over 85,000 Yemeni children have been starved to death. On March 25th, 2019, it will be FOUR YEARS of war. The war in Yemen has been called the "worlds worst humanitarian crisis in decades" and "the forgotten war". This event is to remember Yemen and to hear stories of oppression and resistance from our communities. Join us for a day of poetry and art, while we hear stories of peace and war-whether in Yemen, Oakland, Palestine, Sudan and beyond..our struggles are tied. We'd love to hear your story!Join the Yemeni Alliance Committee, Habari Ummah, Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC) and the YFC on:When: Sunday, March 24th, 12-2pmWhere: Eastside Arts AllianceWho: CommunityThere will be an art exhibit, Arab tea and sweets, a short video about the war in Yemen and an open mic. You can also sign up ahead of time here: ( http://bit.ly/2Ef1all ). FREE and open to the public.Want to be an event sponsor? Sign up here: http://bit.ly/2Ef1all *Help us promote the event with your networks*Attend the event, and encourage your members to attend*Share stories you hear with your communityContact: yemenialliancecommittee [at] gmail.com for questions For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2645543244...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 20th, 2019 10:25 PM