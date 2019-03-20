From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Plan Colombia Book Talk: John Lindsay-Poland
|Import into your personal calendar
Date
Friday March 22
Time
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type
Speaker
Organizer/Author
Resource Center for Nonviolence
Location Details
Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
|
The story of a rural Colombian community in a conflict area that declared itself a peace community, a massacre that occurred there in 2005, and U.S. grassroots and government responses. The book analyzes the multi-billion U.S. program known as Plan Colombia and the impact of U.S. military involvement on killings by the Colombian military, as well as the many grassroots initiatives that have resisted war and injustice.
“With enormous sensitivity and respect for human life, John Lindsay-Poland tells the stories of ordinary Colombians who put their lives on the line for peace. No one possesses his grasp of events or such a tremendous heart.” — Robin Kirk, author of More Terrible Than Death: Drugs, Violence, and America’s War in Colombia
John Lindsay-Poland is Healing Justice Associate at AFSC. Books available for sale. Suggested donation $5-10.
More info: peter [at] rcnv.org, 831.423.1626
For more event information: https://rcnv.org/events/plan-colombia-book...
