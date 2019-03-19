From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|We Love You New Zealand
|Date
|Wednesday March 20
|Time
|6:45 PM - 7:45 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz Indivisible
|Location Details
|
Santa Cruz Town Clock
Water St. & Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz
|
We Love You New Zealand
Wednesday, March 20th
Town Clock - Santa Cruz
Silent Vigil
Candle Light Vigil - 7:15 to 7:45 (Gathering starts at 6:45)
Bring candles, friends, family & your warm wishes for a country in grief
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/santacruzindivisi...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 7:13 PM
