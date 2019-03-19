Wells Fargo Headquarters' Street Seized by "Oily Wells Fargo Protest" kunstena [at] comcast.net)

Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 2:17 PM by Leon Kunstenaar

350 Silicon Valley, 1000 Grandmothers, and over forty environmental groups seize a section of California Street. Photos by Leon Kunstenaar

In a display of tactical smarts, Bay Area environmental protesters converged in front of Well Fargo's San Francisco headquarters from two directions.



Beginning the final leg of a three day, thirty four mile march for "For Fossil Fuel Freedom" , one column went up Montgomery street while another went by way of Sansome Street.



Using street-wide banners, each group then blocked traffic to the section of California street where the Wells Fargo headquarters is located. The now traffic free protest area was quickly marked off by activists holding hands through "oil barrels."



It all happened so quickly and completely that the police could but make the closure "official."



With speeches and songs, Wells Fargo was put on notice that its investments in fossil fuel industries were no longer tolerable.



The protest was entirely peaceful.

