top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
Wells Fargo Headquarters' Street Seized by "Oily Wells Fargo Protest"
by Leon Kunstenaar (kunstena [at] comcast.net)
Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 2:17 PM
350 Silicon Valley, 1000 Grandmothers, and over forty environmental groups seize a section of California Street. Photos by Leon Kunstenaar
sm_500_6040.jpg
original image (5568x3712)
In a display of tactical smarts, Bay Area environmental protesters converged in front of Well Fargo's San Francisco headquarters from two directions.

Beginning the final leg of a three day, thirty four mile march for "For Fossil Fuel Freedom" , one column went up Montgomery street while another went by way of Sansome Street.

Using street-wide banners, each group then blocked traffic to the section of California street where the Wells Fargo headquarters is located. The now traffic free protest area was quickly marked off by activists holding hands through "oil barrels."

It all happened so quickly and completely that the police could but make the closure "official."

With speeches and songs, Wells Fargo was put on notice that its investments in fossil fuel industries were no longer tolerable.

The protest was entirely peaceful.
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 2:17 PM
sm_500_6045.jpg
original image (4335x3470)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 2:17 PM
sm_500_6056.jpg
original image (5568x3712)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 2:17 PM
sm_500_6073.jpg
original image (5372x3712)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 2:17 PM
sm_500_6091.jpg
original image (3184x4750)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 2:17 PM
sm_500_6094.jpg
original image (4560x3315)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 2:17 PM
sm_850_2887.jpg
original image (7350x5333)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 2:17 PM
sm_850_2897.jpg
original image (6923x5248)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 2:17 PM
sm_850_2901.jpg
original image (6615x5504)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 2:17 PM
sm_850_2917.jpg
original image (5504x7827)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 2:17 PM
sm_850_2929.jpg
original image (8256x5504)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 2:17 PM
sm_850_2937.jpg
original image (5641x4581)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 2:17 PM
sm_850_2941.jpg
original image (7111x5316)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 2:17 PM
sm_850_2958.jpg
original image (6204x5196)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 2:17 PM
sm_850_2967.jpg
original image (8256x5504)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 2:17 PM
sm_850_2970.jpg
original image (8256x5504)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 2:17 PM
sm_850_2972.jpg
original image (7743x5504)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 2:17 PM
sm_850_2983.jpg
original image (8256x5504)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code