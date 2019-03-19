top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Racial Justice
Stand in Solidarity with the Muslim Community in Santa Cruz
Date Friday March 22
Time 2:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/Author Santa Cruz Muslim Solidarity
Location Details
The Islamic Center of Santa Cruz. 900 17th Ave., Santa Cruz, CA 95062
You are invited to gather in community and stand in solidarity with our local Muslims, to grieve, honor and pray for those who lost their lives in the recent New Zealand Mosques’ massacre.

Date: Friday March 22nd, 2019
Time: 1:30 pm for prayer or after 2pm for gathering

You are welcome to join the Muslim Friday prayer at 1:30 or come after 2pm for the gathering. Finger food will be offered.

Location: The Islamic Center of Santa Cruz. 900 17th Ave., Santa Cruz, CA 95062

PEACE
image.jpg
