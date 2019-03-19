You are invited to gather in community and stand in solidarity with our local Muslims, to grieve, honor and pray for those who lost their lives in the recent New Zealand Mosques’ massacre.



Date: Friday March 22nd, 2019

Time: 1:30 pm for prayer or after 2pm for gathering



You are welcome to join the Muslim Friday prayer at 1:30 or come after 2pm for the gathering. Finger food will be offered.



Location: The Islamic Center of Santa Cruz. 900 17th Ave., Santa Cruz, CA 95062



PEACE

