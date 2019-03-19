This talk show–style conversation will explore the intersections of drag, gender, sexuality, and spirituality. Host, B0NNi33 Vi0L3T, aka Duane Quintana, a queer chaplain, will interview ground-breaking local drag queens, providing an opportunity for the audience to peek into their minds, listen to their hearts and appreciate their transformations.



Join Duane, Ms. Carolyn Henry, Faluda Islam, Landa Lakes and the GLIDE community for a very powerful and unique event as these artists lace their narratives with a spiritual thread and excavate the resilience from their herstories, building strength in their present and giving voice to their hope for a brilliant future for themselves and for the broader LGBTQ+ community.



The event organizers will be accepting donations for TRANScend: A Retreat for Trans and Genderqueer Folks after the event, offering event-goers a convenient opportunity to give to a cause specific to Trans and Genderqueer Folks.



WHEN:

Sunday, March 24, 1:30 – 3pm



WHO:

• A Queer Chaplain founder Duane Quintana aka B0NNi33 Vi0L3T

• GLIDE leadership, congregants, community and staff, including …



WHERE:

GLIDE’s Sanctuary, 330 Ellis Street (at Taylor), San Francisco



GLIDE's Sanctuary, 330 Ellis Street (at Taylor), San Francisco



More About the Panel



B0NNI33 VI0L3T AKA Duane Quintana is “a queer chaplain” healed from spiritual trauma and called to help others heal from their trauma and assist queer folks in lacing their narrative with a spiritual thread to build resiliency and strengthen individuals, communities, and people as a whole. She has served in queer spirituality for over 10 years as a volunteer, group leader and facilitator working with queer LGBTQ-friendly churches and community centers.



Carolyn Henry - Ms. Henry is 62 years of age. She is an activist for the community! Originally from Louisiana, she lived in Los Angeles all her life before moving to San Francisco in 2015. Ms. Carolyn Henry has been involved with trying to make a better community for us all.



Faluda Islam - A zombie, drag queen and former guerrilla fighter of the queer intifada. She is also the other half of visual artist, performer, and curator Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and is of mixed Pakistani, Lebanese and Iranian descent. She is committed to reviving histories of resistance and resilience in the Muslim world through a practice of future storytelling.



Landa Lakes - A Chickasaw writer, musician, activist, and artist. In 2005, she founded drag performance groups that have contributed to SF’s art and cultural scene: the Two-Spirit Native American drag troupe, the Brush Arbor Guriz and the creative and campy House of Glitter. Landa uses art to combine contemporary ideas with Native history and traditional stories to convey the shared understanding of human nature outside the colonial Christian perspective.



About GLIDE

GLIDE is a social justice movement, social service provider and spiritual community dedicated to strengthening communities and transforming lives. Located in San Francisco’s culturally vibrant but poverty-stricken Tenderloin neighborhood, GLIDE addresses the needs of, and advocates for, the most vulnerable and marginalized individuals and families among us. Building on the 50-year legacy of Co-Founders Rev. Cecil Williams and Janice Mirikitani, GLIDE challenges inequities and stands with the poor, people of color, LGBTQ persons, and others facing oppression, isolation, and stigma while offering a holistic, integrated model of programs and services to address the complex needs of the community. Today, under the leadership of President and CEO Karen Hanrahan, GLIDE continues to deepen its impact and extend its reach to thousands of people in need. Through comprehensive services, fearless advocacy, and spiritual connection, GLIDE remains a powerful beacon of hope for a healthier, more just and inclusive city.



