Film - "The Liberator" on revolutionary hero Simón Bolívar
Date Friday March 22
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone4158216171
Location Details
2969 Mission St., near 26th St.
THE LIBERATOR (2014) brings to life the struggle of revolutionary leader Simón Bolívar and the fight for independence from Spain in all of Latin America, as well as Bolivar’s vision of one united South American nation. His army never conquered -- it liberated. To achieve this goal, Bolívar brought together different races and nations to defeat the Spanish Empire and create a free and equal Latin America. His spirit lives on in Latin America today, as the people of Venezuela struggle against U.S. imperialism and defend the gains of their Bolivarian revolution.

Directed by Alberto Arvelo; 1 hr 59 min. View the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ws0xmkOYYVk&t=7s

$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds. Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2193221590919808/
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 9:52 AM
