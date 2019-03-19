top
Protesters Shut Down Entire Block in front of Wells Fargo's Global Headquarters
by Photos: Marie-Rose & Julien Ramboz
Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 6:34 AM
On March 18th, demonstrators rallied in front of Wells Fargo headquarters in San Francisco, blocking traffic and making their demands through a loudspeaker. They want Wells Fargo to invest in clean energy solutions to the climate crisis, instead of what the bank calls “traditional energy sources.” The rally was the grand finale after a 34 mile "March for Fossil Fuel Freedom."

Photos by Marie-Rose Ramboz, Pro-Bono Photo and Julien Ramboz, Pro-Bono Photo. Please credit the photographers. Top photo by Julien Ramboz.
sm_18wfjulienrambozhighsigns.jpg
original image (2560x1707)
At a mass rally in front of Wells Fargo Bank’s global headquarters, demonstrators called on Big Oil’s largest lender to halt its financing of fossil fuels. To call attention to their cause, protesters shut down the entire block of California St. between Sansome and Montgomery streets, causing all traffic be diverted. As part of the protest, a group of indigenous women affiliated with Idle No More (SF Bay) held fast in front of one of the bank’s major entrances at 464 California St.

Auto traffic was blocked from entering the street by protesters and cable cars were halted. Campaign organizer with 350 Silicon Valley Vanessa Warheit said that while people were inconvenienced, it is important to see minor traffic delays in light of the huge danger of global warming. She also said, from a podium set up directly in front of the bank’s entrance, that protesters understand that workers at Wells Fargo have families to feed and jobs at the bank they need; “it is Wells Fargo’s funding of fossil fuels that must change,” she said.

The group 350 Silicon Valley, along with 49 partnering organizations, issued a statement saying they want Wells Fargo to invest in clean energy solutions to the climate crisis, instead of what the bank calls “traditional energy sources.” The three hour demonstration included non-violent direct action, a lockdown with protesters attached to oil drums rendering themselves immobile. Monday's rally was the grand finale following a 34 mile march to San Francisco that began in Palo Alto.
§On the way
by Photos: Marie-Rose & Julien Ramboz Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 6:34 AM
sm_190318-marie-rose_ramboz-4565.jpg
original image (2560x1709)
Marie-Rose Ramboz
§Headed there
by Photos: Marie-Rose & Julien Ramboz Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 6:34 AM
sm_190318-julienramboz-9240.jpg
original image (2560x1707)
Photo: Julien Ramboz
§Marching/on the way
by Photos: Marie-Rose & Julien Ramboz Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 6:34 AM
sm_190318-marie-rose_ramboz-4342.jpg
original image (2560x1709)
Photo: Marie-Rose Ramboz
§Toddler in Tow on the route
by Photos: Marie-Rose & Julien Ramboz Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 6:34 AM
sm_190318-marie-rose_ramboz-4403.jpg
original image (1709x2560)
Photo: Marie-Rose Ramboz
§Stop along the way
by Photos: Marie-Rose & Julien Ramboz Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 6:34 AM
sm_190318-marie-rose_ramboz-4457.jpg
original image (2560x1709)
Marie-Rose Ramboz
§Indigenous leaders out in front
by Photos: Marie-Rose & Julien Ramboz Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 6:34 AM
sm_190318-marie-rose_ramboz-4545.jpg
original image (1709x2560)
Marie-Rose Ramboz
§be there soon!
by Photos: Marie-Rose & Julien Ramboz Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 6:34 AM
sm_190318-julienramboz-9225.jpg
original image (2560x1707)
Julien Ramboz
§close-up shot
by Photos: Marie-Rose & Julien Ramboz Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 6:34 AM
sm_190318-marie-rose_ramboz-4328.jpg
original image (2560x1709)
Marie-Rose Ramboz
§Blocking the street
by Photos: Marie-Rose & Julien Ramboz Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 6:34 AM
sm_190318-julienramboz-9318.jpg
original image (2560x1707)
Julien Ramboz
§We are here
by Photos: Marie-Rose & Julien Ramboz Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 6:34 AM
sm_190318-marie-rose_ramboz-4397.jpg
original image (2560x1709)
Marie-Rose Ramboz
§Indigenous Women Stayed at Main Doors for three hours
by Photos: Marie-Rose & Julien Ramboz Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 6:34 AM
sm_190318-julienramboz-9299.jpg
original image (2560x1707)
Julien Ramboz
§On the scene
by Photos: Marie-Rose & Julien Ramboz Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 6:34 AM
sm_190318-marie-rose_ramboz-4677.jpg
original image (2560x1709)
Marie-Rose Ramboz
§Lockdown on cable car tracks
by Photos: Marie-Rose & Julien Ramboz Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 6:34 AM
sm_190318-marie-rose_ramboz-4634.jpg
original image (2560x1709)
Photo: Marie-Rose Ramboz
§Site of the Grande Finale Rally
by Photos: Marie-Rose & Julien Ramboz Tuesday Mar 19th, 2019 6:34 AM
sm_190318-marie-rose_ramboz-4636.jpg
original image (2560x1709)
Culmination of 3 day march from Palo Alto
photo: Marie-Rose Ramboz
