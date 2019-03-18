From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|UCSC on Strike: AFSCME Solidarity Strike with UPTE
|Date
|Wednesday March 20
|Time
|4:00 AM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Worker Student Solidarity Coalition - WSSC
|Location Details
|
Base Of UCSC Campus
1156 High St, Santa Cruz
|
AFSCME 3299 is going out in a Solidarity strike with UPTE (University Professional and Technical Employees) for ONE DAY
UPTE is fighting for equality at UC. Last year, our brothers and sisters of UPTE struck twice in solidarity with AFSCME 3299. Now the time has come to strike in solidarity with UPTE--because an injury to one is an injury to all!
Rally with guest speakers at 12PM!
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2525870256...
