AFSCME 3299 is going out in a Solidarity strike with UPTE (University Professional and Technical Employees) for ONE DAY



UPTE is fighting for equality at UC. Last year, our brothers and sisters of UPTE struck twice in solidarity with AFSCME 3299. Now the time has come to strike in solidarity with UPTE--because an injury to one is an injury to all!



Rally with guest speakers at 12PM!

Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 18th, 2019 9:47 PM