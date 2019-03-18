top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
View other events for the week of 3/20/2019
UCSC on Strike: AFSCME Solidarity Strike with UPTE
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday March 20
Time 4:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorWorker Student Solidarity Coalition - WSSC
Location Details
Base Of UCSC Campus
1156 High St, Santa Cruz
AFSCME 3299 is going out in a Solidarity strike with UPTE (University Professional and Technical Employees) for ONE DAY

UPTE is fighting for equality at UC. Last year, our brothers and sisters of UPTE struck twice in solidarity with AFSCME 3299. Now the time has come to strike in solidarity with UPTE--because an injury to one is an injury to all!

Rally with guest speakers at 12PM!
sm_solidarity_with_upte-cwa_-_university_of_california_strike_uc_2019.jpg
original image (960x920)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2525870256...

Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 18th, 2019 9:47 PM
