Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
View other events for the week of 4/20/2019
Oakland: 25th Annual Earth Day Volunteer Clean-ups & Restorations
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday April 20
Time 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorOakland Public Works & Alameda Co Water Dist
Location Details
Various parks, creeks, and recreation locations around Oakland
Come volunteer at the 25th Annual Oakland Earth Day!

When: Saturday, April 20, 2019

Time: Varies according to location
(most start around 9 am, but check the exact time of your chosen event)

Where: Various volunteer locations in parks, creeks, and recreation areas around Oakland

Earth Day marks the anniversary of what many consider to be the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970. According to Earth Day Network, “more than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world.”

Thousands of volunteers will join this global effort for the 25th Annual Oakland Earth Day, Saturday April 20, 2019. Oakland Earth Day is the City’s largest community volunteer event and is sponsored by Oakland Public Works, with support from the Alameda County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.

Volunteers may choose from a variety of activities and sites, including litter pickup, graffiti removal, weeding, planting, and habitat restoration in parks, creeks, and streets throughout Oakland.

In 2018 over 2,700 volunteers pitched in more than 9,300 hours at one hundred and fifteen sites across Oakland. Volunteers removed more than 240 cubic yards of trash and more than 540 cubic yards of weeds and green waste.

Come join in the 25th Annual Oakland Earth Day by finding a volunteer location using the link below.
oakland_earth.jpg
For more event information: http://www2.oaklandnet.com/Government/o/PW...

Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 18th, 2019 3:33 PM
Direct Link to Interactive Map of Volunteer LocationsSMonday Mar 18th, 2019 3:39 PM
