top
California
California
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: California | Environment & Forest Defense
View other events for the week of 4/13/2019
California State Parks: Annual Earth Day Cleanup & Open Houses 2019
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday April 13
Time 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorCalifornia State Parks Foundation
Location Details
Multiple state park locations around the San Francisco Bay Area and throughout California
California State Parks: Annual Earth Day Cleanup & Open Houses 2019

When: Saturday, April 13, 2019

Time: Varies by location

Where: Multiple state park locations around the San Francisco Bay Area and throughout California

On Saturday, April 13, volunteers will come together to make a difference in state parks across California for our annual Earth Day celebration! Register to join us for special volunteer projects focused on climate resiliency or at one of our new family-friendly open houses!

Come to an open house:
We are expanding our Earth Day celebration to include open houses at five state parks across California, offering guided park explorations, arts and crafts, science projects, games, music and dance performances, and much more! Learn more about our Earth Day open houses here.

Sign up to volunteer:
Help complete essential projects and critical maintenance to support climate resiliency. These projects will address climate-related damage and volunteers will restore natural ecosystems, maintain trails to prevent erosion and remove debris to reduce fire risk. Volunteers will also plant native trees, pick up trash, beautify picnic areas and make our parks cleaner, healthier and more accessible to all.

If you would like to help with a two-hour project at an open house, or a four-hour workday, please register below. Free parking is available for all open house participants on a first-come first-served basis.

Questions? email Earthday [at] calparks.org or call (916) 442-2119.

Find a California state park volunteer event in your area below:
earth_day.jpg
For more event information: http://www.calparks.org/help/earth-day/

Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 18th, 2019 2:45 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code