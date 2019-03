When: Saturday, April 13, 2019



Time: Varies by location



Where: Multiple state park locations around the San Francisco Bay Area and throughout California



On Saturday, April 13, volunteers will come together to make a difference in state parks across California for our annual Earth Day celebration! Register to join us for special volunteer projects focused on climate resiliency or at one of our new family-friendly open houses!



Come to an open house:

We are expanding our Earth Day celebration to include open houses at five state parks across California, offering guided park explorations, arts and crafts, science projects, games, music and dance performances, and much more! Learn more about our Earth Day open houses here.



Sign up to volunteer:

Help complete essential projects and critical maintenance to support climate resiliency. These projects will address climate-related damage and volunteers will restore natural ecosystems, maintain trails to prevent erosion and remove debris to reduce fire risk. Volunteers will also plant native trees, pick up trash, beautify picnic areas and make our parks cleaner, healthier and more accessible to all.



If you would like to help with a two-hour project at an open house, or a four-hour workday, please register below. Free parking is available for all open house participants on a first-come first-served basis.



Questions? email



