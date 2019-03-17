top
protest cheer
Toward Racial Justice and a Third Reconstruction
Date Saturday March 23
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorEllen Schwartz
Emailjdrew [at] redrocketmedia.com
Location Details
Sierra 2 Center, Room 10, 2791 24th Street, Sacramento, CA 95818
Bob Wing will speak on his book Toward Racial Justice and a Third Reconstruction: Essays on Theory, History and Strategy. Copies of his book will be available. A discussion will follow this free event, sponsored by The Marxist School of Sacramento and DSA Sacramento.
bob_wing_toward_racial_justice_and_a_third_reconstruction.jpg
For more event information: https://www.sacdsa.org/bob_wing

Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 6:56 PM
