From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Racial JusticeView other events for the week of 3/23/2019
|Toward Racial Justice and a Third Reconstruction
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday March 23
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Ellen Schwartz
|jdrew [at] redrocketmedia.com
|Location Details
|Sierra 2 Center, Room 10, 2791 24th Street, Sacramento, CA 95818
|
Bob Wing will speak on his book Toward Racial Justice and a Third Reconstruction: Essays on Theory, History and Strategy. Copies of his book will be available. A discussion will follow this free event, sponsored by The Marxist School of Sacramento and DSA Sacramento.
For more event information: https://www.sacdsa.org/bob_wing
Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 6:56 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network