Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
Ross Camp Closure Protest And Press Conference
Date Tuesday March 19
Time 3:45 PM - 3:45 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRoss Camp Residents & Council
Location Details
Santa Cruz City Hall Rose Garden
809 Center St, Santa Cruz
***Protest and Press Conference***

Tuesday, March 19th 3:45 PM City Hall

Ross Camp Residents & Council Speak Out!!!

Back the Lawsuit ! No Homeless Bulldozing on April 17th !

Speak Out! Munchables Provided, Bring Friends!!!!!! ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

If we do not have alternative locations available for the residents of the encampment behind Ross before the city evicts them, the homeless will not only lose what few belongings they have, they will have no other option than to disperse into urban areas. Even though there are valid concerns regarding the encampment at Ross, it is beneficial to everyone involved to stay until the city has established a transitional encampment. With people concentrated in one area they are more likely to have access to services and be supervised. Please show your opposition to the closure of the Ross camp until alternatives are available . Thank You!
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3010726072...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 6:03 PM
