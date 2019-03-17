top
March for Fossil Fuel Freedom Starts Near Stanford
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell
Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 6:01 AM
In the fight for a transition to cleaner, safer lives, activists marched to demand that Wells Fargo stop funding the fossil fuel infrastructure. 350 Silicon Valley spearheaded the march from Palo Alto to San Francisco starting on March 16. Native American leaders guided the procession with energy along the historic El Camino Real.
sm_m4ffftopcc.jpg
original image (3680x2456)
It was an early morning start for the first leg of a 34-mile walk to expose "Oily Wells"--the moniker environmentalists have given Big Oil financier Wells Fargo. Native American leaders guided the procession with energy along the historic El Camino Real.

They started in a shopping center parking lot with Stanford University's mission style towers in the backdrop in the early morning, some with coffee in hand. And it was off on the march--port-a-potties following on a truck.

Everyone well aware of the cause, Wells Fargo Bank's dirty-energy secret: it’s THE leading lender to the fossil-fuel industry. In a few days they will be at Wells Fargo's front door in San Francisco where there will surely be some surprises along with sore feet. On the way songs will be sung. This is day one...the story will continue.
§Final words of encouragement before the march heads off
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 6:01 AM
sm_m4fffleaderscc.jpg
original image (3680x2456)
§Circle of friendship before the march
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 6:01 AM
sm_m4fffnatamscc.jpg
original image (3680x2456)
§In the lead....
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 6:01 AM
sm_m4ffffistscc.jpg
original image (3680x2456)
§Idle No More, SF Bay Area: one of 50 partners in the coalition of organizations
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 6:01 AM
sm_m4fffidlenomorecc.jpg
original image (3680x2456)
§Stanford building in the background, crossing the ECR
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 6:01 AM
sm_m4fffstanfordcc.jpg
original image (3680x2456)
§holding hands
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 6:01 AM
sm_m4fffpenniehandscc.jpg
original image (3680x2456)
§Entering Menlo Park
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 6:01 AM
sm_m4fffentermpcc-2.jpg
original image (3680x2456)
§About Face Veterans
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 6:01 AM
sm_m4fffaboutfaceveteranscc.jpg
original image (3680x2456)
MIC = Military Industrial Complex
§Native skirts in Atherton
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 6:01 AM
sm_m4fffathertoncc.jpg
original image (3680x2456)
§Green Party
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 6:01 AM
sm_m4fffgreenpartycc.jpg
original image (2456x3680)
§Long banner
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 6:01 AM
sm_m4ffflongbannercc-2.jpg
original image (3680x2456)
§In Redwood City, marchers go past Planned Parenthood Protesters
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 6:01 AM
sm_m4fffplannedparenthoodrwccc.jpg
original image (3680x2456)
A small group of misguided people against women's rights to their own bodies show up regularly at the Planned Parenthood in RWC
§Skirts are wonderful
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 6:01 AM
sm_m4fffnatamscc-2.jpg
original image (3680x2456)
§Early morning casts a shadow
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 6:01 AM
sm_m4fffshadowmpcc.jpg
original image (3680x2456)
§Student in Berkeley T stops to take a selfie
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 6:01 AM
sm_m4fffselfiecc.jpg
original image (2456x3680)
§a pretty walk in spots
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 6:01 AM
sm_m4fffprettywalkcc.jpg
original image (3680x2456)
§rest
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 6:01 AM
sm_m4fffrestcc.jpg
original image (3680x2456)
§Quaker in Action
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 6:01 AM
sm_m4fffquakerinactioncc.jpg
original image (3680x2456)
Vegan snacks
§No rest for the weary
by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 6:01 AM
sm_m4fffmarch1cc.jpg
original image (3680x2456)
Off again!
