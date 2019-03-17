March for Fossil Fuel Freedom Starts Near Stanford by Text: R.R. Photos: Chris Cassell

Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 6:01 AM

In the fight for a transition to cleaner, safer lives, activists marched to demand that Wells Fargo stop funding the fossil fuel infrastructure. 350 Silicon Valley spearheaded the march from Palo Alto to San Francisco starting on March 16. Native American leaders guided the procession with energy along the historic El Camino Real.

It was an early morning start for the first leg of a 34-mile walk to expose "Oily Wells"--the moniker environmentalists have given Big Oil financier Wells Fargo. Native American leaders guided the procession with energy along the historic El Camino Real.



They started in a shopping center parking lot with Stanford University's mission style towers in the backdrop in the early morning, some with coffee in hand. And it was off on the march--port-a-potties following on a truck.



Everyone well aware of the cause, Wells Fargo Bank's dirty-energy secret: it’s THE leading lender to the fossil-fuel industry. In a few days they will be at Wells Fargo's front door in San Francisco where there will surely be some surprises along with sore feet. On the way songs will be sung. This is day one...the story will continue.