Adults Apologize “We Screwed Up” and Join Kids in SF Youth Climate Strike
by Text: R. Robertson Photos: Pennie Opal Plant
Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 2:58 AM
Adults admitted "we screwed up" to teenagers who skipped school and travelled from all parts of the Bay Area to be in San Francisco on March 15.

All photos by Pennie Opal Plant excepting top photo by J.J. Linx.
sm_ycsgu2ok__1_.jpg
original image (1761x1447)
In order to target lawmakers who have the power to change policy and laws, students protested in front of the offices of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein on March 15 in San Francisco.

They were joined by adults who admitted in signs they carried that they screwed up. Young and old together, they marched behind a giant banner that read "Climate Strike" ultimately rallying in Union Square. Speakers outlined the platform of the Youth Climate Strike (US) for setting emission standards and benchmarks for reducing greenhouse gases.

Protesters' righteous anger translated into a call for action. Students spoke at about the "biggest disaster our species has ever faced" and the need to approach the climate chaos with policy and urgent action. They praised the New Green Deal saying, "anything short of it means distinction."
§He's got the whole world on his hands
by Text: R. Robertson Photos: Pennie Opal Plant Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 2:58 AM
sm_climstrikeworldpop.jpg
original image (960x912)
§Denial is not a policy
by Text: R. Robertson Photos: Pennie Opal Plant Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 2:58 AM
sm_climstrikedenialpop.jpg
original image (508x568)
§Speaker with flag of Yemen
by Text: R. Robertson Photos: Pennie Opal Plant Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 2:58 AM
sm_climstrikeyemenflagpop.jpg
original image (639x960)
§combover?
by Text: R. Robertson Photos: Pennie Opal Plant Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 2:58 AM
sm_climstrikecomboverpop.jpg
original image (640x1316)
§Filling up the street
by Text: R. Robertson Photos: Pennie Opal Plant Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 2:58 AM
sm_climstrikestreetlong.jpg
original image (960x605)
§Adults on the street
by Text: R. Robertson Photos: Pennie Opal Plant Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 2:58 AM
sm_climstrikechickenpop.jpg
original image (1316x640)
§Kids thanked a great kid, Greta
by Text: R. Robertson Photos: Pennie Opal Plant Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 2:58 AM
sm_climstrikethanksgretapop.jpg
original image (640x1316)
§Everyone agreed...ACT NOW!
by Text: R. Robertson Photos: Pennie Opal Plant Sunday Mar 17th, 2019 2:58 AM
sm_climstrikeactonowpop.jpg
original image (960x727)
