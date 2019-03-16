Fake DOJ/SCPD Letter Targets Latinx Community by Santa Cruz News

A fake letter using the Santa Cruz Police Department badge logo, paired with a Department of Justice letterhead, was recently sent to members of the local Latinx community, saying there are files on them and that they are the subject of an investigation. Authorities say the information in the letter is false and that they are investigating the hoax as a crime.