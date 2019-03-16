From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Fake DOJ/SCPD Letter Targets Latinx Community
A fake letter using the Santa Cruz Police Department badge logo, paired with a Department of Justice letterhead, was recently sent to members of the local Latinx community, saying there are files on them and that they are the subject of an investigation. Authorities say the information in the letter is false and that they are investigating the hoax as a crime.
Following the release of the letter to the public by SCPD, the Community Action Board of Santa Cruz County posted the following alert to their social media account:
We have just learned of a cruel scam that you should know about. A fake and cruel letter that illegally uses the @SantaCruzPolice badge and patch was sent to members of our Latinx community saying there are files on them and that they are a subject of an investigation. This is NOT true. Detectives are investigating this fraud as a crime. Please let our friends in the Latinx community know that if they receive a call from NetCom warning them of warrants or a letter such as this, it was meant to intimidate. Stand strong as we stand with you. Here is a picture of the fake letter.
Acabamos de enterarnos de una estafa cruel. Una carta falsa y cruel que usa ilegalmente la insignia y el parche del departamento de Policía de Santa Cruz, fue enviada a miembros de nuestra comunidad Latinx. La carta dice que hay archivos de ellos y que son vulnerables a una investigación. Esto NO ES VERDAD. Detectives están investigando este fraude como un delito. Por favor, ayúdenos a correr la voz a nuestra comunidad Latinx que si reciben una llamada de NetCom advirtiéndoles de una orden judicial o de esta carta es solo para intimidarlos. ¡Hay que permanecer alertos! Nosotros estamos con ustedes. Aquí una foto de la carta falsa.
