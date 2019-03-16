Please join us Saturday, March 23rd, for a night of music and food!



We will have vegetarian/vegan options to make burritos and non-alcoholic beverages...and towards the end of the night we'll be raffling off some prizes so be sure to stick around!



In addition to the liveliness of the night, we will be in dialogue about the recent DHS raids on members of our community, the US-created humanitarian crisis at the border and our plans to mobilize on both fronts.



We will have a space to share information about the Cosecha movement, as well as space for y'all to share information about your orgs, movements and upcoming events!



All struggles are connected and together we can overcome.



In Solidarity,

Cosecha Santa Cruz For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3900359051...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 16th, 2019 6:16 PM