150 Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque by IMEMC

Saturday Mar 16th, 2019 3:25 PM

Dozens of extremist settlers, on the morning of March 14, stormed Al Aqsa Mosque from the Moroccan Gate, under heavy police escort, following calls from extremist settler organizations to enter it.

Sources in the mosque confirmed that 150 settlers stormed the compound and organized tours in its yards. Meanwhile, Israeli forces stationed themselves at the gates and imposed strict measures on the entry of worshipers to the mosque. Forces also detained some personal identities at the gates, outside, according to the PNN.



Extremist organizations, earlier, called on settlers to invade the mosque under the slogan, “Together we prevent the Muslims from taking control of the Bab Al-Rahma”, which was recently chained by Israeli authorities and reopened by Palestinians, in midst of heavy arrests and violent confrontations.