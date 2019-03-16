From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Palestine | International
150 Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque
Dozens of extremist settlers, on the morning of March 14, stormed Al Aqsa Mosque from the Moroccan Gate, under heavy police escort, following calls from extremist settler organizations to enter it.
Sources in the mosque confirmed that 150 settlers stormed the compound and organized tours in its yards. Meanwhile, Israeli forces stationed themselves at the gates and imposed strict measures on the entry of worshipers to the mosque. Forces also detained some personal identities at the gates, outside, according to the PNN.
Extremist organizations, earlier, called on settlers to invade the mosque under the slogan, “Together we prevent the Muslims from taking control of the Bab Al-Rahma”, which was recently chained by Israeli authorities and reopened by Palestinians, in midst of heavy arrests and violent confrontations.
Extremist organizations, earlier, called on settlers to invade the mosque under the slogan, “Together we prevent the Muslims from taking control of the Bab Al-Rahma”, which was recently chained by Israeli authorities and reopened by Palestinians, in midst of heavy arrests and violent confrontations.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network