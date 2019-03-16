From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Justice and Accountability March for Brenda
|Tuesday March 19
|3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Protest
|MILPA East Salinas
|339 Melody Ln, Salinas, CA 93901
Please join us for the Justice and Accountability March and Vigil Honoring the Life of Brenda Mendoza.
Join us at the MILPA office at 3pm as we peacefully march to City Council Chambers at 200 Lincoln Ave.
