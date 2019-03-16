top
Justice and Accountability March for Brenda
Date Tuesday March 19
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMILPA East Salinas
Location Details
339 Melody Ln, Salinas, CA 93901
Please join us for the Justice and Accountability March and Vigil Honoring the Life of Brenda Mendoza.

Join us at the MILPA office at 3pm as we peacefully march to City Council Chambers at 200 Lincoln Ave.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2085083931...

Unnecessary traumaVoices of Monterey BaySaturday Mar 16th, 2019 1:00 PM
