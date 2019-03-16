top
Vigil for Victims of Christchurch Mosques Massacre (Santa Clara University)
Date Monday March 18
Time 5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorSCU Muslim Student Association
Location Details
Multifaith Sanctuary at Santa Clara University, 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95053
Please join us to commemorate and remember the victims of the tragic mosques shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand.

If you’d like to say any words or recite a prayer, please contact bhaider [at] scu.edu

When: Monday, March 18, 2019 at 5:30 PM PDT

Where: Multifaith Sanctuary - Santa Clara University
500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95053

Mission of SCU Muslim Student Association:
To be a safe place for all Muslims and allies to the Muslim community at Santa Clara University and to foster a friendly, social environment for all to learn and grow.

For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2315759592...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 16th, 2019 12:08 PM
