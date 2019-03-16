



If you’d like to say any words or recite a prayer, please contact



When: Monday, March 18, 2019 at 5:30 PM PDT



Where: Multifaith Sanctuary - Santa Clara University

500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95053



Mission of SCU Muslim Student Association:

To be a safe place for all Muslims and allies to the Muslim community at Santa Clara University and to foster a friendly, social environment for all to learn and grow.



