Related Categories: South Bay | Racial Justice
|Vigil for Victims of Christchurch Mosques Massacre (Santa Clara University)
|Date
|Monday March 18
|Time
|5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|SCU Muslim Student Association
|Location Details
|Multifaith Sanctuary at Santa Clara University, 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95053
|
Please join us to commemorate and remember the victims of the tragic mosques shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand.
If you’d like to say any words or recite a prayer, please contact bhaider [at] scu.edu
When: Monday, March 18, 2019 at 5:30 PM PDT
Where: Multifaith Sanctuary - Santa Clara University
500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95053
Mission of SCU Muslim Student Association:
To be a safe place for all Muslims and allies to the Muslim community at Santa Clara University and to foster a friendly, social environment for all to learn and grow.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2315759592...
