Trump’s “Deal of the Century” Nixes Palestinian State by IMEMC

Saturday Mar 16th, 2019 12:06 AM

The Trump administration’s “Deal of the Century”, or so-called Middle East Peace Plan does not include the establishment of an independent Palestinian state., but rather calls for Palestinian autonomy in the Gaza Strip, with political and economic links to the West Bank, the Palestinian newspaper al-Quds reported on February 28.

The paper did not cite the source of the information, yet said that the Jewish settlements in the West Bank will remain on the ground, but will not be able to be extended. Most of the Israeli military checkpoints in the West Bank will instead, reportedly, have to be removed to facilitate the movement of Palestinians.



The newspaper added that 25 billion dollars of investment in the West Bank and Gaza will be foreseen as part of the ‘deal’, as well as significant investment for Egypt, Jordan, and possibly also Lebanon, PNN reports.