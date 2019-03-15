From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

SF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Gov by Labor Video Project

Friday Mar 15th, 2019 9:59 PM Tetra Tech health and safety whistleblowers along with a Health Physicist Treasure Island Safety Officer talked about the systemic cover-up of falsification on the clean-up of both San Francisco Treasure Island and Hunters Point Shipyard. Not only was Tetra Tech the largest decontamination company in the country involved in a criminal conspiracy to commit fraud on the US government but California agencies that were responsible for the clean-up and protection of the tenants, workers and public refused to do their job which was being paid for by the Federal government.



video:



At a press conference at San Francisco Treasure Island on March 14, 2019, Tetra Tech health and safety experts and Health Physicist Treasure Island Safety Officer talked about the systemic violation of health and safety standards and protection for the workers, residents and the public.



They reported that Tetra Tech management was involved in criminal violations of testing including massive falsfication and that this was covered up by the US and California government. They also said that they had contacted Cal-OSHA but they had not responded to blatant violations of health and safety conditions and illegal retaliations against whistleblowers.



Speakers included Tetra Tech workers Bert Bowers, Archie Jackson and Guy Taibi who is a health physicist and Treasure Island Safety Officer. Taibi also worked for the State Of California and reported that there was fllagrant violation of carrrying out their responsiblity to protect the people of California and that this was the policy of top state officials. He reported that the Federal government provides millions of dollars to the state of California to carry out oversight and investigations but these officials refuse to use these funds to carry out this work. He also reported that there is significant nuclear material still on Treasure Island owned by the Navy that means that there was an improper transfer of the property to San Francisco for development.



He said that the continued development of Treasure Island is a threat to the health and safety of the public.



SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks Out

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htA8lqYc96Q



SF Treasure Island CHARADE, Criminal Cover-up & Fraud By US Navy & Cover-up By Pelosi/Feinstein

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRLCDIFjl7I&t=318s



Whistleblowers and Hunters Point Shipyard Cover-up

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hdO8QHT7ptY

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww2-20-18-osha-whistleblowers-and-hunters-point-shipyard-cover-up



Peer's Jeff Ruch On $1 Billion Eco-Fraud

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww4-11-18-peer-jeff-ruch-on-the-1-billion-hunters-point-shipyard-test-falsifications



Contractor Faked Data

Contractor-Possibly-Faked-Data-471799074.html



Shipyard Soil Samples Manipulated

http://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/SF-shipyard-soil-samples-manipulated-or-12529511.php



Federal OSHA WPP Investigator Blows Whistle On His Own Agency

http://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/OSHA-Whistleblower-Investigator-Blows-Whistle-on-Own-Agency--293711041.html



Test American Health and Safety Expert Michael Madry Interviewed

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww2-17-15-osha-whistleblower-from-testamerica-michael-madry-interviewed



Production of Labor Video Project

Massive amounts of soil are being spread throughout the island with no protection for the residents, workers and public

Dust is being constantly spread throughout the Island while residents, workers and public are unawared of the dangers.

Residents were supposed to be warned of dangers but according to Guy Taibi who is a health physicist and was Treasure Island Safety Officer this was never done.