



It is time to stand up and with a clear voice say NO to the newest example of the “Monroe Doctrine,” which the U.S. government has used for over two centuries to repeatedly invade Latin America and Caribbean, control its politics and extract its resources.



The White House aims to overthrow the government of President Nicolás Maduro and replace him with Juan Guaidó. Guaidó is a U.S.-trained operative who was unknown to the vast majority of Venezuelans before he proclaimed himself president — at Vice President Mike Pence’s urging. Although Guaidó has the backing of Trump, the CIA, and the Republican and Democratic Party leaderships alike, huge numbers of Venezuelans have marched to reject this coup and defend their independence.



On March 16, the people of the United States will come together to say:



U.S. hands off Venezuela!

NO to the coup — the U.S. does not have the right to select other country’s leaders!

NO to the sanctions, oil embargo and economic war on Venezuela that aims to cause suffering for ordinary people in the country.

NO to intervention and war from the U.S. and their proxies in the region



