National March on Washington: Hands off Venezuela! No coup, no sanctions, no new U.S. war!
Date Saturday March 16
Time 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorANSWER
Location Details
White House
1600 Pennsylvania Ave
Washington DC 20500
On Saturday, March 16, thousands of people will march in Washington, D.C. against the Trump administration’s effort to engineer a coup in Venezuela and a new devastating war there. The aggressive policy against Venezuela repeats the ugly pattern of wars for regime change in the oil-rich countries of Iraq and Libya. National Security Advisor John Bolton is reading from the same script, declaring a “troika of tyranny” in Latin America (like the “axis of evil”) as a precursor for regime change first in Venezuela, and then Cuba and Nicaragua. Trump has always said that the “mistake” of the Middle East wars was that the U.S. didn’t “take the oil.”

It is time to stand up and with a clear voice say NO to the newest example of the “Monroe Doctrine,” which the U.S. government has used for over two centuries to repeatedly invade Latin America and Caribbean, control its politics and extract its resources.

The White House aims to overthrow the government of President Nicolás Maduro and replace him with Juan Guaidó. Guaidó is a U.S.-trained operative who was unknown to the vast majority of Venezuelans before he proclaimed himself president — at Vice President Mike Pence’s urging. Although Guaidó has the backing of Trump, the CIA, and the Republican and Democratic Party leaderships alike, huge numbers of Venezuelans have marched to reject this coup and defend their independence.

On March 16, the people of the United States will come together to say:

U.S. hands off Venezuela!
NO to the coup — the U.S. does not have the right to select other country’s leaders!
NO to the sanctions, oil embargo and economic war on Venezuela that aims to cause suffering for ordinary people in the country.
NO to intervention and war from the U.S. and their proxies in the region

Donate to the march, and help cover thousands of dollars of up-front printing and transportation costs.
For more event information: https://www.answercoalition.org/national_m...

§Daniel Ellsberg at the March 16th #handsoffvenezuela demo
by ANSWER Thursday Mar 14th, 2019 10:15 PM
CONFIRMED SPEAKER : Daniel Ellsberg at the March 16th #handsoffvenezuela demo at 12PM in front of the White House Ellsberg is a legendary whistleblower who revealed the Pentagon Papers and acclaimed author.
https://www.answercoalition.org/national_m...
