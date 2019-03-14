Hundreds of High School and Middle School students from around the Bay Area strike from school, visit the offices of Nancy Pelosi and Dianne Feinstein to demand a Green New Deal and urgent action to address the climate crisis



WHO: Hundreds of middle and high school youth activists from San Francisco, Oakland, Marin and the Peninsula.



WHEN: Friday, March 15th, 10 am to noon



WHERE: Starting at Nancy Pelosi’s office, 90 7th St. SF; marching past Dianne Feinstein’s office, 1 Post St, SF; rallying at Union Square.



Art Build Sunday, March 10th, noon- 4pm, 350 Alabama St, San Francisco, 94110



WHAT: Local high school and middle school students will strike from school to demand immediate drastic action to address the climate crisis. They plan to rally first at the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to urge her to back the Green New Deal, as introduced by Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.



They will then march past the office of Senator Dianne Feinstein, where a group of youth activists recently demanded her support of the Green New Deal and were initially rejected in an interaction that went viral. Those initial 12 youth will now be joined by hundreds or thousands more adding their voices to the demand.



Finally students will rally at Union Square, where numerous youth will be speaking about the urgent need for the Green New Deal and how it can impact their lives. The entire rally will be youth led featuring chanting, drumming, poems, speeches, and youth MCs.



WHY: The youth are tired of elected officials not caring to listen to the youth when they express the urge to stop climate change. We will yell, we will scream, and we will cry for our future. Scientists say that we have 12 years to turn the tides of climate change. Scientists also say that we are already seeing the disastrous effects of climate change. From the increasing wildfires, to the hurricanes that demolish cities, we have to act now. In addition to this, for years this country has refused to listen to communities of color about the pollution that destroys their health. For years, this country has chosen profit over lives. Today, scientists find that a significant portion of the population does not have access to basic needs like clean and clean water. It is time we demand a change. It is time we fight for the future of all our people, not just a specific few. We fight for our future and the for the future of not just this country, but for the world. For more event information: http://youthclimatestrikeus.org

