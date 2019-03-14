Newsom promotes voluntary agreements that imperil salmon, Delta by Dan Bacher

Thursday Mar 14th, 2019 9:24 AM

Governor Gavin Newson, who received $637,398 from agribusiness interests in his campaign for Governor, including $116,800 from the Wonderful Company owners Lynda and Stewart Resnick, praised the voluntary agreements that would yield less flows for San Joaquin River and Delta salmon, steelhead and other fish species.