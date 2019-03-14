



The jailing of whistleblower and human rights activist Chelsea Manning is a threat to all people of the United States. She is being imprisoned again because she stood up for human rights and against the war crimes of the United States. After serving 7 years in jail the US government want to punish her again. She refuses to accept the Grand Jury’s right to interrogate her about Julian Assange who the US government wants to jail. She has already been interrogated by the US government authorities and this fishing expedition is only to further the attack on her for standing up for justice and human rights.

WikiLeaks has been an important resource for the people of the United States in exposing the systemic US intervention against the peoples of the world and the role of the corporations and politicians who have been involved in these crimes. The action to imprison Chelsea Manning must be answered by people throughout the United States and the world. Also labor and the trade unions must stand up for Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning. The attack on journalists and whistleblowers is attack on all democratic rights.



Please Join and Speak Out On Monday March 18, 2019 12:00 noon

US Federal Building

70 7th St./Mission San Francisco

Bay Area Free Julian Assange Action Committee BAFJAAC

Endorsed by

United Public Workers For Action UPWA.info





San Francisco Labor Council Defends Julian Assange And Bradley Manning



http://sflc.live2.radicaldesigns.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/sflaborcouncil/uploads/01-10-11ResOnWikileaks-Assange-Manning.pdf

January 11th, 2011



San Francisco Labor Council resolution, adopted January 10, 2011 by unanimous vote

Be it resolved that the San Francisco Labor Council declares our firm opposition to the efforts of the U.S. and other governments and corporations to criminalize, financially destroy and shut down Wikileaks and to silence, jail and prosecute Julian Assange as well as Bradley Manning. Documents released by Wikileaks have exposed the criminal record of the US government in violating international agreements and committing war crimes against people throughout the world including the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.



Further, be it resolved that we urge affiliated unions to publicly reaffirm and defend our fundamental right to freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and the ability to freely and openly expose and criticize the illegal, corrupt and undemocratic practices of governments and corporations — in conformity with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.



The Council will also send a letter to our Congressional representatives and to both US Senators to make them aware of our position and to call for them to join us in opposing the persecution of Wikileaks, Julian Assange and Bradley Manning. The Council will also request that the International Red Cross conduct an investigation into how Bradley Manning is being treated while incarcerated.



Resolution adopted by unanimous vote at the regular delegates meeting of the Labor Council, held in San Francisco, California on January 10, 2011.



Chelsea Manning defies secret grand jury, returns to jail

https://soundcloud.com/kpfa-fm-94-1-berkeley/chelsea-manning-defies-secret-grand-jury-investigating-assange-returns-to-jail

Former U.S. army intelligence analyst and whistleblower Chelsea Manning has been jailed for refusing to testify before the secret grand jury investigating publisher and journalist Julian Assange in the Eastern District Court of Virginia.





The Indictment Of Julian Assange, Journalists, Wikileaks & The Defense Of Assange

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fm7DlyK9dbw&t=114s



The Attack On Julian Assange, Journalists, Democratic Rights, Labor & Imperialist War: A Forum

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLDGwPw_TuE&t=209s



OSHA WPP Whistleblower & Lawyer Whitman On The Defense Of Julian Assange

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOMl0hbdFVM&t=2s



WW 2-11-19 "Hands Off Julian Assange" SFLC, Labor & Julian Assange: Trade Unionists Speak Out

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/my-movieww-2-11-19-sflc-labor-and-julian-assange-trade-unionists-speak-out

At a San Francisco Labor Council meeting on February 11, 2019 delegates discussed and debated a resolution in support of the freedom for Julian Assange who founded WikiLeaks. Trade unionists after the meeting discussed why they were supporting the defense of Assange. The San Francisco Labor Council also passed a resoluton opposing the US imperialist intervention to overthrow the government of Venezuela. WikiLeaks has exposed the US government and other governments in illlegally trying to overthrow governments around the world including in Guatemala.

Additional Info:

02/04/19 Resolution in Support of the Journalist & WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange

http://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/02-04-19Resolution-in-Support-of-the-Defense-of-WhistleblowerAssange..pdf

Australian Unions Support Julian Assange

http://global-labour.info/en/2010/12/24/australian-unions-support-julian-assange-2010/

Leaked Wikileaks Doc Reveals US Military Use of IMF, World Bank as “Unconventional” Weapons This “U.S. coup manual,” recently highlighted by WikiLeaks, serves as a reminder that the so-called “independence” of such financial institutions as The World Bank and IMF is an illusion and that they are among the many “financial weapons” regularly used by the U.S. government to bend countries to its will.

https://www.mintpressnews.com/leaked-wikileaks-doc-reveals-how-us-military-uses-of-imf-world-bank-as-unconventional-weapons/254708/?fbclid=IwAR0q4aXLMco2D_b_3p7z3qygYD1SxHfZ0DDpKBog2_tYCqh4wDED73xLCjI#.XF49-vT0atU.facebook

UN experts urge UK to honour rights obligations and let Mr. Julian Assange leave Ecuador embassy in London freely

https://www.ohchr.org/EN/NewsEvents/Pages/DisplayNews.aspx?NewsID=24042&LangID=E

German Parliamentarians Call For Julian Assange's Freedom

https://soundcloud.com/kpfa-fm-94-1-berkeley/german-parliamentarians-visit-julian-assange-and-join-the-un-in-calling-for-his-freedom

SFLC Resolution Opposing U.S. Intervention in Venezuela 2/11/19

http://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/02-11-19Resolution-on-Venezuela-AmendedFinal.pdf

Production of WorkWeek Radio

workweek [at] kpfa.org

Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 14th, 2019 6:10 AM