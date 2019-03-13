U.N. Committee Urges UK Government to Consider “Comprehensive and Complete Ban” on Fracking by Fodd & Water Watch

Wednesday Mar 13th, 2019 5:23 PM

Geneva/London/Brussels/Washington, March 13, 2019 - In an extraordinary move, the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) slammed the United Kingdom’s policies on fracking for failing to protect the rights of rural women, and urged the British Government to “consider introducing a comprehensive and complete ban on fracking.”