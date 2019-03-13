Latest Report on Exploitation of Captive Marine Mammals: Situation Improving in West, Deteriorating in East by Animal Welfare Institute

Wednesday Mar 13th, 2019 1:35 PM

Washington, DC—The tide is turning in the West for captive marine mammals, yet live capture operations, traveling dolphin shows, polluted sea pens and needless deaths of animals continue to mar the captivity industry around the globe, especially in Asia, according to a report co-produced by the Animal Welfare Institute (AWI) and World Animal Protection (WAP).