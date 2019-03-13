top
Wells Fargo has Dirty Energy Secret Activists Will Expose in Multi-Day Protest
by R. Robertson
Wednesday Mar 13th, 2019 1:51 AM
350 Silicon Valley says Wells Fargo Bank has a dirty-energy secret unknown to most--by its own admission the commercial bank is the biggest lender to the fossil-fuel industry. Target: Wells Fargo...and just in time to crash the financial institution’s annual founding day celebration, on March 18.
indy_wf_large.jpg
Wells Fargo is in the business of lending money to companies that make it possible for pipelines to carry Canadian tar sands, one of the most environmentally damaging sources of fuel. The nation's fourth largest bank is also a principal promoter of the fracking industry.

350 Silicon Valley says Wells Fargo Bank has a dirty-energy secret unknown to most--by its own admission the commercial bank is the biggest lender to the fossil-fuel industry. Target: Wells Fargo...and just in time to crash the financial institution’s annual founding day celebration, on March 18.

A rally at noon at Wells Fargo's headquarters in San Francisco next Monday will be the grande finale of a multi-day demonstration. The March for Fossil Fuel Freedom begins Saturday March 16; it will be a 34 mile march that includes two overnight stops. Starting in Palo Alto, demonstrators will head up the peninsula forming a human billboard to pressure the San Francisco-based bank to halt fossil-fuel lending. Along the route they will demand that Wells Fargo invest instead in clean-energy solutions to the climate crisis with chants, singing and street theater.

Fifty partnering organizations are supporting the March for Fossil Fuel Freedom, including Idle No More SF Bay, Rainforest Action Network, SEIU 1021, Diablo Rising Tide, East Bay Public Bank, 350.org and the San Francisco Mime Troupe.

https://oilywells.com
Details for activistsR.R.Wednesday Mar 13th, 2019 2:01 AM
