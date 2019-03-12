From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Fed OSHA Whistleblower Whitman Challenges Major Corruption In Gov by repost

Tuesday Mar 12th, 2019 10:52 AM Federal OSHA Whistleblower Protection Program Darrell Whitman has sent a letter to Alexander Acosta, the US Secretary of Labor charging that there has been a systemic cover-up of corruption by firing and retaliating against Federal whistleblowers in the many government departments including DOL, DOD, FAA, NASA. He states that this is a threat to the health and safety of workers and the public in the United States. The FAA and other agencies have put the safety of the public in danger by the capture of them by the companies that they are supposed to regulate.



Systemic Government Corruption Threatens the Nation’s Safety, Health, and Financial Security





Dr. Darrell Whitman

BrokeAndBroker, 12 March 2019



Clear and convincing evidence developed by a group of more than 30 high-level U.S. federal and private-sector whistleblowers since 2011 and confirmed by numerous audits, shows systemic corruption within the U.S. federal regulatory system.



Evidence now available details how internal controls within the U.S. government designed to ensure the integrity of laws and regulatory agencies now have collapsed. Audits by the federal Government Accounting Office (GAO) and other U.S. agencies confirm a mere 2% of more than 25,000 disclosures of wrongdoing by federal and private responsible management officials have been properly investigated and referred for corrective action.



These disclosures reflect a cross-section of more than 70 federal agencies and departments, with specific documentation of wide-spread systemic corruption within the Departments of Defense, Interior, Justice, and Labor, and eight agencies critical to protecting safety, health, and financial security. These include: the Council of Attorneys General for Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE), which polices the conduct of attorneys general in the 75 federal departments and agencies: the Office of Special Counsel (OSC), who’s 100 employees represent the heart of the federal merit system; the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which manages the private- sector Whistleblower Protection Program (WBPP); the National Security Agency (NSA), which represents the core federal security program; the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which acts as the lead agency for environmental protection; the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA), tasked with ensuring the safe operation of air carriers; the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), which in theory acts as the watchdog for the U.S. nuclear industry; and, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is primarily responsible for protecting the financial industry against fraud.



The gross mismanagement and misconduct reflected in these disclosures include: active and aggressive attacks on employees who report potential violations of law, rule, or regulation; collaboration between responsible management officials from different agencies and with private sector businesses to conceal fraud, waste, and abuse; systemic and continuing violations of regulations designed to protect against threats to safety, health, and financial security; the knowing falsification of official reports and documents, and the active obstruction of federal investigations into corrupt activities.



Refusing to investigate



The disclosures of gross mismanagement and misconduct and the general failure of regulatory protection are known to senior bureaucrats and elected officials. The evidence has been reported in a variety of forms to the responsible federal agencies, including the Senate and House Oversight Committees, and recorded in the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), where they can be easily accessed. Yet, over a period of five years, few, if any, federal officials have



expressed any interest in knowing about the corruption. In fact, the most common responses have been 1) refusing to investigate, 2) delaying and obstructing investigations, and 3) attacking those who report the corruption.



Most troubling, the three agencies – OSHA’s Whistleblower Protection Program, the Office of Special Counsel, and CIGIE, whose sole mission is to protect program integrity and those reporting potential violations of law, rule, or regulation, have been the most consistent in refusing to investigate and retaliating against those who make disclosures.



What it means



The failure to protect the integrity of the federal government and its regulatory system is an attack not only on federal and private-sector employees who disclose problems, but also a profound challenge to the Constitution which authorizes our government and system of law. Equal justice under law is the cornerstone for this system, with corruption its most persistent and deadly enemy.



The deeply embedded and wide-spread nature of this corruption of the federal regulatory system also calls into question the integrity of the goods and services the U.S. produces and exports. The system of private sector regulation is essential to ensuring that goods and service meet necessary standards to allow them to enter into the commercial stream. If the regulatory system can’t offer those assurances, no one can or should assume safety, health, and financial security is being protected.



The corruption of many federal agencies also translates in failures to provide appropriate and verifiable information to individuals, organizations, businesses, and governments. If the process of generating key information is compromised, as has been documented in several cases, it precludes the making of sound choices: “mark to market” and “price discovery” don’t mean anything if the information is unreliable or unavailable. This is a problem particularly critical to an information-based economy, as the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 and the massive loss of confidence in the global financial system that followed illustrates.



Last chance for reform



The map of corruption produced by the federal and private-sector whistleblowers makes clear that the corruption of the federal government is at an advanced stage. While Congress and national politics have fallen into a partisan fight for control, which appears more and more as a fight to control a sinking ship, the most serious threat to the nation has been obscured and ignored.



As Alexander Hamilton pointed out 228 years ago in Essay 51 of the Federalist Papers, the potential for corruption is ever present, restrained only by the wise construction of and enforcement laws. When the system of laws fail, government loses its credibility and authority, and we have reached that crossroad in the U.S.



Once corruption takes hold, it becomes increasingly difficult to dislodge as it produces a culture that excuses and rewards law-breaking. This corruption is seeping into every corner of elected and



unelected government, appearing in different forms of a “Deep State” with a shadow government that serves its interests.



The opportunity for reform and reaffirmation of the importance of law continues but is fading. The decline of the mainstream media as a source of truth is dimming the lights, with political naval gazing and a scramble for power in Washington adding to the momentum for catastrophic political collapse.



As the corruption has been nonpartisan, the solution to the corruption is also nonpartisan. Those of our elected representatives who wish to preserve the rule of law, and they are the many not the few, must steel themselves and demand the restoration of law within the government itself. They must be willing to investigate and take corrective action against senior bureaucrats and appointed political managers who have demonstrated their disdain for legal processes. If they do that, they can seize this moment as an opportunity to restore respect for and faith in our Constitutional Republic.





Subject: Status of Department of Labor – Inspectors

General Investigation ordered by the United States Special Counsel



Dear Secretary Acosta,

I am a witness in a 60-day investigation ordered by the U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) on 9 July 2018, based on an OSC disclosure submitted in January 2015 by Dr. Darrell L. Whitman (DI- 15-1950). The OSC order was based on a substantial likelihood finding of wrongdoing by responsible management officials in the Department of Labor, DoL-IG Scott Dahl.



On 12 August 2018, and at the direction of Special Counsel Henry J. Kerner, Dr. Whitman sent via email, my name and contact details, accompanied by details about my importance as a witness, to Mark Schwartz, Audit Director, for the US Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General.



On September 11, 2018, DoL-IG Audit Manager Rebecca L. Bowen contacted me by email requesting to schedule an interview (see attached/enclosed). However, after that initial contact, no one from the Dol-IG office contacted me or advised me as to the status of the investigation.



March 12, 2019



Hon. Alexander Acosta Secretary

Office of the Secretary of Labor 200 Constitution Ave, N.W. Washington, D.C. 20210



It has now been some six months – 180 days since I was initially contacted, and more than 8 months – 240 days since the OSC ordered the DoL 60-day investigation of wrongdoing by senior DoL responsible management officials. This far exceeds the statutory duty of the DoL to complete the



investigation and issue a report within 60 days.



Dr. Whitman previously asked Dol-IG Scott S. Dahl to conduct a similar investigation in November 2014, which Scott S. Dahl refused. Scott S. Dahl’s refusal was then included as a subject in Dr. Whitman’s January 2015 OSC disclosure, which is now part of the OSC order for an investigation. Thus, at issue is whether for a second time, Scott S. Dahl is refusing to conduct an investigation into



serious misconduct by DoL senior responsible management officials.



As a witness with important testimony and relevant documents, I’m troubled by the apparent



mismanagement/misconduct reflected in these circumstances. Therefore, I now demand to know:



Was DoL Secretary Alexander Acosta informed of this OSC order for an investigation?



Did DoL Secretary Alexander Acosta know of the clear conflict of interest involved in the



referral of this OSC investigation to DoL-IG Scott S. Dahl?



Did DoL-IG Scott S. Dahl ask for and receive from the OSC written extensions to conduct



this investigation? If yes, when and how many requests were made and granted? If not, why not?



When will the investigation as ordered by the OSC commence, and when will the report of this important investigation be available from the OSC?



Who will be conducting the investigation, and how will they be qualified as investigators?



What will be the scope of the investigation, i.e., will it include all of the allegations in Dr.



Whitman’s disclosure?



Based on the investigation, what corrective action can be taken, and will it address all the



allegations substantiated by the investigation? Your timely response is requested. Thank you.



Respectfully,



Daniel Forrand





I hereby certify that a copy of the above-referenced document was sent to both the addressee and the following, this 12th day of March, 2019.



Scott S. Dahl

Department of Labor (DOL) Inspector General Office of Inspector General

200 Constitution Avenue, NW Room S-5502 Washington, DC 20210

dahl.scott [at] oig.dol.gov



Elliot P. Lewis

Assistant Inspector General Office of Audit

200 Constitution Avenue, NW Room S-5502

Washington, DC 20210



Trump's Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta is now being challenged by Federal OSHA Whistleblower Protection Program investigator and lawyer Darrell Whitman to conduct a proper investigation of systemic corruption in the DOL and retaliation against whistleblowers. Over 30 Federal whistleblowers have joined together to expose the corruption and cover-up by the Office Of Special Counsel and the Inspector Generals of the United States.