The campus College Republicans, a group of Alt-Right provocateurs and extremists, have invited Sean Spicer to speak at UC Berkeley. Spicer will speak in Evans Hall on the 17th of April. Spicer was the chief strategist for the RNC leading up to the 2016 election, then served as Trump's press secretary and communications director. According to the press release for this event, Spicer will be giving a speech about media bias against Trump, and "the threat" media criticism of Trump "poses to our republic". This vague and open ended rhetoric against the press has been, and continues to be, part of the Alt-Right playbook.



Spicer spoke at University of Massachusetts Amherst last November, having been invited by the College Republican organization of that campus. The Amherst Graduate Employee Organization (GEO) protested outside the event. Union members and others also placed themselves in the audience to interrupt Spicer, singing "Solidarity Forever", and questioning the speaker.



Berkeley College Republican events tend to draw in Alt-Right people from all over California and other states. BCR has organized events with, or directly participated in events with groups like Proud Boys, TP-USA, RAM, Identity Europa, and others. Spicer will be speaking in the evening, but it is likely that Alt-Right people will be wandering around Berkeley hours prior to the event.



Tickets to see Sean Spicer at Berkeley are free and are available online. Members of the public may also congregate outside Evans Hall.

