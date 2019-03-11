From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Justice for Stephon Clark; Chelsea Manning Back in Jail; Sheriff Still Wants Urban Shield
Stephon Clark, AB392, Chelsea Manning, and Urban Shield are discussed in this morning's UpFront program on KPFA.
This morning, UpFront reported on developments after district attorney Anne Schubert chose not to charge Sacramento police officers Jared Robinet and Terrence Mercadal for the murder of Stephon Clark, including the mass arrest of 84 protesters and journalists on March 4.
Updates on AB392, the California Act to Save Lives, which would limit police ability to use deadly force statewide, and a competing bill police are supporting, AB230.
Mitch Jeserich speaks about Chelsea Manning being thrown back in jail on March 8 for refusing to testify in a secretive grand jury proceeding. The grand jury is presumed to be investigating WikiLeaks and Julian Assange.
Finally here, UpFront speaks with Amber Piatt, a representative of the Stop Urban Shield Coalition and the director of Human Impact Partner’s Health Instead of Punishment program, and Sgt. Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.
Full two-hour audio of March 11 program including several other topics: https://kpfa.org/episode/upfront-march-11-2019/
UpFront delivers a mix of local, state, and international coverage through challenging interviews, civil debates, breaking updates, and in-depth discussions with authors. Hosted by Brian Edwards-Tiekert and Cat Brooks, 7-9am Monday through Friday.
Full two-hour audio of March 11 program including several other topics: https://kpfa.org/episode/upfront-march-11-2019/
UpFront delivers a mix of local, state, and international coverage through challenging interviews, civil debates, breaking updates, and in-depth discussions with authors. Hosted by Brian Edwards-Tiekert and Cat Brooks, 7-9am Monday through Friday.
