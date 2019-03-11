top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: California | East Bay | U.S. | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Justice for Stephon Clark; Chelsea Manning Back in Jail; Sheriff Still Wants Urban Shield
by UpFront, KPFA
Monday Mar 11th, 2019 2:38 PM
Stephon Clark, AB392, Chelsea Manning, and Urban Shield are discussed in this morning's UpFront program on KPFA.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (28.6MB) | Embed Audio
(audio 41:42)

This morning, UpFront reported on developments after district attorney Anne Schubert chose not to charge Sacramento police officers Jared Robinet and Terrence Mercadal for the murder of Stephon Clark, including the mass arrest of 84 protesters and journalists on March 4.

Updates on AB392, the California Act to Save Lives, which would limit police ability to use deadly force statewide, and a competing bill police are supporting, AB230.

Mitch Jeserich speaks about Chelsea Manning being thrown back in jail on March 8 for refusing to testify in a secretive grand jury proceeding. The grand jury is presumed to be investigating WikiLeaks and Julian Assange.

Finally here, UpFront speaks with Amber Piatt, a representative of the Stop Urban Shield Coalition and the director of Human Impact Partner’s Health Instead of Punishment program, and Sgt. Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Full two-hour audio of March 11 program including several other topics: https://kpfa.org/episode/upfront-march-11-2019/

--------------

UpFront delivers a mix of local, state, and international coverage through challenging interviews, civil debates, breaking updates, and in-depth discussions with authors. Hosted by Brian Edwards-Tiekert and Cat Brooks, 7-9am Monday through Friday.
https://kpfa.org/episode/upfront-march-11-...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code