|Date
|Sunday March 24
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|slingshot collective
|Location Details
|Long Haul infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94705 - 510 540 0751 - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - corner of Shattuck and Woolsey across from La Pena
Hands-on workshop to learn how to burn a DIY silk-screen with an image. Also learn how to
(i) build a silk screen frame and stretch the screen super DIY style
(ii) apply photo emulsion
(iii) DIY design tips for better results
***FREE***
If you are an artist and can draw the image that will be burned onto the silkscreen, please email "slingshotcollective [at] protonmail.com" and submit your art for one of the slogans, below -- 8.5 X 11 size :
respect existence or expect resistance
stop denying our earth is dying
climate change = human extinction
there is no planet B
system change not climate change
be on the right side of history or be at the end of history
the greatest threat to our planet is the belief someone else will save it
consume less or perish
the planet is dying
climate emergency
the fossil fuel era is over
planet before profit
there are no jobs on a dead planet
