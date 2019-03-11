

there are no jobs on a dead planet Hands-on workshop to learn how to burn a DIY silk-screen with an image. Also learn how to(i) build a silk screen frame and stretch the screen super DIY style(ii) apply photo emulsion(iii) DIY design tips for better results***FREE***If you are an artist and can draw the image that will be burned onto the silkscreen, please email " slingshotcollective [at] protonmail.com " and submit your art for one of the slogans, below -- 8.5 X 11 size :respect existence or expect resistancestop denying our earth is dyingclimate change = human extinctionthere is no planet Bsystem change not climate changebe on the right side of history or be at the end of historythe greatest threat to our planet is the belief someone else will save itconsume less or perishthe planet is dyingclimate emergencythe fossil fuel era is overplanet before profitthere are no jobs on a dead planet Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 11th, 2019 9:29 AM