South Bay | Labor & Workers
|Film: Dolores
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday April 05
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|San Jose Peace & Justice Center
|sharatlin [at] sanjosepeace.org
|Phone
|408-297-2299
|Location Details
|
San José Peace and Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112
Bus routes: 22, 522, 23, 11, 63, 64, 72, 73, 81, Hwy 17 Express, MST 55, Dash, LRT, 181
|
One of the most important, yet least known activists of our time, Dolores Huerta was an equal partner in founding the first farm workers union with César Chávez. Dolores documents Huerta’s life from her childhood in Stockton, California to her early years with the United Farm Workers, from her work with the headline-making grape boycott launched in 1965 to her role in the feminist movement of the ’70s, to her continued work as a fearless activist.
Discussion will follow the screening led by Wendy Greenfield, a long-time friend of Dolores Huerta.
Open to the public
Donations will support the Dolores Huerta Foundation
Info: 408-297-2299 sanjosepeace.org
Sponsored by the San José Peace and Justice Center, MAÍZ, Somos Mayfair, WILPF San José Branch, Green Party of Santa Clara County, Jewish Voice for Peace, Leonard Peltier Support Group Silicon Valley
For more event information: https://sanjosepeace.org/calendar/694-docu...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 10th, 2019 8:57 PM
§Download a flyer
Download a printable flyer here.
