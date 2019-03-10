top
South Bay
South Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: South Bay | Labor & Workers
View other events for the week of 4/ 5/2019
Film: Dolores
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday April 05
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorSan Jose Peace & Justice Center
Emailsharatlin [at] sanjosepeace.org
Phone408-297-2299
Location Details
San José Peace and Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112

Bus routes: 22, 522, 23, 11, 63, 64, 72, 73, 81, Hwy 17 Express, MST 55, Dash, LRT, 181
One of the most important, yet least known activists of our time, Dolores Huerta was an equal partner in founding the first farm workers union with César Chávez. Dolores documents Huerta’s life from her childhood in Stockton, California to her early years with the United Farm Workers, from her work with the headline-making grape boycott launched in 1965 to her role in the feminist movement of the ’70s, to her continued work as a fearless activist.

Discussion will follow the screening led by Wendy Greenfield, a long-time friend of Dolores Huerta.

Open to the public
Donations will support the Dolores Huerta Foundation

Info: 408-297-2299 sanjosepeace.org

Sponsored by the San José Peace and Justice Center, MAÍZ, Somos Mayfair, WILPF San José Branch, Green Party of Santa Clara County, Jewish Voice for Peace, Leonard Peltier Support Group Silicon Valley
flyer_-_dolores_-_sjpjc_-_20190405.png
For more event information: https://sanjosepeace.org/calendar/694-docu...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 10th, 2019 8:57 PM
§Download a flyer
by San Jose Peace & Justice Center Sunday Mar 10th, 2019 8:57 PM
flyer_-_dolores_-_sjpjc_-_20190405_2up.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (191.5KB)
Download a printable flyer here.
https://sanjosepeace.org/calendar/694-docu...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 197.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code