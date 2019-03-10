



The goal of this event is to create a space for community members, especially students of color, to meet some local Black professionals and for these panelists to share their wisdom regarding struggles, experiences, successes, and career building in their respective fields.



Doors open and food is served at 2:00pm. The Panel will be from 2:30-3:30pm.



Vegan and gluten free food options will be avaliable.



Parking on campus requires a permit, so please plan accordingly.



This is a free event. Please RSVP so we can plan accordingly:

