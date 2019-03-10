From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Panel of Black Professionals at Cabrillo College
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday March 14
|Time
|2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Office of Student Equity
|Location Details
|Cabrillo College, Building 300, Room 322, 6500 Soquel Dr, Aptos, CA
The Cabrillo College Office of Student Equity invites you to the Panel of Black Professionals!
The goal of this event is to create a space for community members, especially students of color, to meet some local Black professionals and for these panelists to share their wisdom regarding struggles, experiences, successes, and career building in their respective fields.
Doors open and food is served at 2:00pm. The Panel will be from 2:30-3:30pm.
Vegan and gluten free food options will be avaliable.
Parking on campus requires a permit, so please plan accordingly.
This is a free event. Please RSVP so we can plan accordingly:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScIju0fsiGNFQv8cIgwTY4wO4WRjCAEzOBTEv_MdGCDfmNtbA/viewform
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4038151670...
