|Tuesday March 12
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Speaker
|Humanities Institute at UC Santa Cruz
Kresge Town Hall
510 Porter-Kresge Road, UC Santa Cruz
In this talk, Dr. Safiya Umoja Noble will discuss her new book, Algorithms of Oppression, and the impact of marginalization and misrepresentation in commercial information platforms like Google search, as well as the implications for public information needs.
Dr. Noble is an Associate Professor at UCLA in the Departments of Information Studies and African American Studies, and a visiting faculty member to the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School of Communication. Previously, she was an Assistant Professor in Department of Media and Cinema Studies and the Institute for Communications Research at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. In 2019, she will join the Oxford Internet Institute at the University of Oxford as a Senior Research Fellow. She is the author of a best-selling book on racist and sexist algorithmic bias in commercial search engines, entitled Algorithms of Oppression: How Search Engines Reinforce Racism (NYU Press).
This talk is co-sponsored by Kresge College's Media and Society Lecture Series, The Science & Justice Research Center, The Humanities Institute, the Department of Sociology, and the Genomics Institute Office of Diversity.
For questions about parking, please contact Beth Hernandez-Jason at bhj [at] ucsc.edu or (831) 459-4792
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3001646573...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 10th, 2019 8:34 PM
