|Friday April 05
|3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
|Concert/Show
|SJSU Students for Justice in Palestine
|sjsusjp [at] gmail.com
San Jose City Hall Plaza
200 East Santa Clara Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Join us as we raise the Palestine flag outside of San Jose City Hall. Come out with flags, kuffiyehs, etc. to show support for Palestine.
Free and open to the public
Wheelchair accessible
Free parking with City validation, 4th and San Fernando garage April 5th, 2019 San Jose City Hall
For more event information: https://business.facebook.com/events/35230...
