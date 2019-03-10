top
Palestine Flag Raising
Date Friday April 05
Time 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorSJSU Students for Justice in Palestine
Emailsjsusjp [at] gmail.com
Location Details
San Jose City Hall Plaza
200 East Santa Clara Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Join us as we raise the Palestine flag outside of San Jose City Hall. Come out with flags, kuffiyehs, etc. to show support for Palestine.

Free and open to the public
Wheelchair accessible

Free parking with City validation, 4th and San Fernando garage April 5th, 2019 San Jose City Hall
For more event information: https://business.facebook.com/events/35230...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 10th, 2019 7:41 PM
