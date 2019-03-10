Last fall's Camp Fire in Butte County was the worst wildfire in California history killing at least 88 people destroying over 18,000 structures and doing an estimated $13 billion in damage. The flames were finally doused at the end of November, but thousands of local residents are still struggling to find proper housing, and thousands are unemployed.



The Green Arcade is holding a benefit for the victims of the Camp Fire in the form of a party. There will be music by The Deadliners: The World’s Most Literate Garage Band whose members are local literary luminaries:

Jonathan Alford (keyboards); Gary Kamiya (lead guitar, author Cool Gray City of Love: 49 Views of San Francisco); Mark Hertsgaard (rhythm guitar and vocals, author Hot: Living Through the Next Fifty Years on Earth); Zoe Fitzgerald Carter (rhythm guitar and vocals, author Imperfect Ending: A Daughter’s Story of Love, Loss and Letting Go); Mark Schapiro (harmonica, author Seeds of Resistance: The Fight to Save Our Food Supply); Greg McRae (drums); Dan Keller (bass).



Our special guest will be Rebecca Solnit, author of A Paradise Built in Hell: The Extraordinary Communities That Arise in Disaster.



There will be door prizes and proceeds from all donations, ticket sales and book sales will go to the Camp Fire Relief Fund. Tickets are $10 at Eventbrite.com or in person at The Green Arcade, 1680 Market St



Checks may be made out to: NVCF Camp Fire Relief Fund.



"We are coming together for the long-term recovery of Paradise. It'll be at least ten years before this community is back together." -- Elizabeth Goldblatt, Chico, CA



Sponsored by The Green Arcade, The Bookstore in the Hub and hosted by The McRoskey Mattress Company.



Click HERE for a pdf of our poster if you want to help spread the word. For more event information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com

