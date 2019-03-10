top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
City to Move Forward on Transitional Homeless Encampments
by Santa Cruz News
Sunday Mar 10th, 2019 5:00 PM
On Tuesday, March 12 at 7pm, the Santa Cruz City Council will decide how to proceed on the establishment of transitional homeless encampments and safe parking locations within the city. Members of the community are encouraged to attend the meeting or email the city council to share their input on what type of shelters they prefer and what locations (citycouncil [at] cityofsantacruz.com). Despite the giant presence of anti-homeless community members at the previous meeting on February 26, council members voted to remove the closure date of the Heroes Camp, a large homeless encampment between Highway 1 and Gateway Plaza, until more shelter options are made available to its residents.
community-supported-shelters-eugene-oregon.jpg
On February 26, the City Council directed city staff to return on March 12 with a comprehensive list of possible city-owned locations for transitional encampments and safe parking locations (see photos), and with ordinance language for both transitional encampment permitting and safe parking programs permitting. City staff was also directed to share information with the county to encourage a collaboration to pursue a wider range of locations.

In the project charter, city staff estimates that 1,204 people are experiencing homelessness in the City of Santa Cruz, with approximately 934 (78%) of those individuals being unsheltered. Per capita, homeless individuals make up 1.9% of the City’s population.


Photo: Community Supported Shelters (CSS) in Eugene, Oregon. (Credit: https://occupyeugenemedia.org/mediagroup/community-supported-shelters/)
§Map of City Owned Properties
by Santa Cruz News Sunday Mar 10th, 2019 5:00 PM
sm_1-city-owned-property-santa-cruz.jpg
original image (1616x1247)
§Map of City Owned Properties
by Santa Cruz News Sunday Mar 10th, 2019 5:00 PM
sm_2-city-owned-property-santa-cruz.jpg
original image (1612x1234)
§Map of City Owned Properties
by Santa Cruz News Sunday Mar 10th, 2019 5:00 PM
sm_3-city-owned-property-santa-cruz.jpg
original image (1617x1252)
§Map of City Owned Properties
by Santa Cruz News Sunday Mar 10th, 2019 5:00 PM
sm_4-city-owned-property-santa-cruz.jpg
original image (1618x1249)
§Map of City Owned Properties
by Santa Cruz News Sunday Mar 10th, 2019 5:00 PM
sm_5-city-owned-property-santa-cruz.jpg
original image (1608x1243)
§Map of City Owned Properties
by Santa Cruz News Sunday Mar 10th, 2019 5:00 PM
sm_6-city-owned-property-santa-cruz.jpg
original image (1616x1243)
§Agenda Report
by Santa Cruz News Sunday Mar 10th, 2019 5:00 PM
agenda_report.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (80.9KB)
§Ordinance
by Santa Cruz News Sunday Mar 10th, 2019 5:00 PM
ordinance.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (93.0KB)
§Resolution
by Santa Cruz News Sunday Mar 10th, 2019 5:00 PM
resolution.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (65.4KB)
§Conestoga Huts, Walla Walla, Washington
by Santa Cruz News Sunday Mar 10th, 2019 5:00 PM
sm_walla-walla-wash.jpg
original image (1172x611)
§Conestoga Huts, Walla Walla, Washington
by Santa Cruz News Sunday Mar 10th, 2019 5:00 PM
sm_conestoga-huts-walla-walla-washington.jpg
original image (1024x768)
Photo credit: https://communitysupportedshelters.org/walla-walla-welcomes-the-conestoga-difference
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 197.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code