From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
City to Move Forward on Transitional Homeless Encampments
On Tuesday, March 12 at 7pm, the Santa Cruz City Council will decide how to proceed on the establishment of transitional homeless encampments and safe parking locations within the city. Members of the community are encouraged to attend the meeting or email the city council to share their input on what type of shelters they prefer and what locations (citycouncil [at] cityofsantacruz.com). Despite the giant presence of anti-homeless community members at the previous meeting on February 26, council members voted to remove the closure date of the Heroes Camp, a large homeless encampment between Highway 1 and Gateway Plaza, until more shelter options are made available to its residents.
On February 26, the City Council directed city staff to return on March 12 with a comprehensive list of possible city-owned locations for transitional encampments and safe parking locations (see photos), and with ordinance language for both transitional encampment permitting and safe parking programs permitting. City staff was also directed to share information with the county to encourage a collaboration to pursue a wider range of locations.
In the project charter, city staff estimates that 1,204 people are experiencing homelessness in the City of Santa Cruz, with approximately 934 (78%) of those individuals being unsheltered. Per capita, homeless individuals make up 1.9% of the City’s population.
Photo: Community Supported Shelters (CSS) in Eugene, Oregon. (Credit: https://occupyeugenemedia.org/mediagroup/community-supported-shelters/)
In the project charter, city staff estimates that 1,204 people are experiencing homelessness in the City of Santa Cruz, with approximately 934 (78%) of those individuals being unsheltered. Per capita, homeless individuals make up 1.9% of the City’s population.
Photo: Community Supported Shelters (CSS) in Eugene, Oregon. (Credit: https://occupyeugenemedia.org/mediagroup/community-supported-shelters/)
§Map of City Owned Properties
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network