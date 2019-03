On Tuesday, March 12 at 7pm, the Santa Cruz City Council will decide how to proceed on the establishment of transitional homeless encampments and safe parking locations within the city. Members of the community are encouraged to attend the meeting or email the city council to share their input on what type of shelters they prefer and what locations ( citycouncil [at] cityofsantacruz.com ). Despite the giant presence of anti-homeless community members at the previous meeting on February 26, council members voted to remove the closure date of the Heroes Camp, a large homeless encampment between Highway 1 and Gateway Plaza, until more shelter options are made available to its residents.