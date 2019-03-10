On March 15th, Youth around the globe are joining the Global Climate Strike For Future!



In 2015, the world's governments committed convened in Paris and committed to a 3C cap on the planet's heating. Three years have passed and the future is bleak!



Scientists put forward evidence that even 2C warming will lead to massive starvation, drought, wild fires, increased flooding and super-storms. Climate migration and displacement from low lying nations is already occurring.



"Today's adults are not fighting for tomorrow! They are stealing our future right in front of our eyes! The adults are not mature enough to tell it how it is, even this they leave to us children!



And why should we be studying for a future that soon may be no more, when no one is doing anything to save that future? And what is the point of learning facts when the most important facts clearly means nothing to our society?



What use is education when our governments are not listening to the educated?



Today we use 100 million barrels of oil every single day. There are no politics to change that. There are no rules to keep that oil in the ground.



We can’t save the world by playing by the rules. Because the rules have to be changed. " - Greta Thunberg



Greta Thunberg has inspired us, by peacefully striking every Friday in front of her Swedish parliament.



Since August, 2018, many thousands of students, have been peacefully striking in front of 300 parliaments and town halls in over 30 countries worldwide.



And now on March 15, we will all create a Deep strike together! To show the Climate Crisis is a Crisis! Join Us!



We are striking to tell our governments to do their homework and give us Proof!



We Need Proof of a safe pathway well below 2C!

If adults can not provide proof, be honest, admit this failure and join our strike!



All honest adults, without Proof, will join our strike on March 15th!



Tell your adults to support our strike, tell them they have to come with you, tell them you need them so that you can simply have a chance to survive in the future!



For 40 years, of all political colours, have been losing the war on climate change!

Now there is only time to reduce the amount of disaster.



We Need Proof! Global Climate Strike For Future! Call to the youth of the world! For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3133885828...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 10th, 2019 1:44 PM