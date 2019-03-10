top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Environment & Forest Defense
View other events for the week of 3/15/2019
California Youth Climate Strike: Santa Cruz
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday March 15
Time 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorYouth Climate Strike
Location Details
Meet in front of Mission Hill Middle School at 2:00 pm, then march to the Clock Tower.

3:00 pm: The Clock Tower
Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
On March 15th, Youth around the globe are joining the Global Climate Strike For Future!

In 2015, the world's governments committed convened in Paris and committed to a 3C cap on the planet's heating. Three years have passed and the future is bleak!

Scientists put forward evidence that even 2C warming will lead to massive starvation, drought, wild fires, increased flooding and super-storms. Climate migration and displacement from low lying nations is already occurring.

"Today's adults are not fighting for tomorrow! They are stealing our future right in front of our eyes! The adults are not mature enough to tell it how it is, even this they leave to us children!

And why should we be studying for a future that soon may be no more, when no one is doing anything to save that future? And what is the point of learning facts when the most important facts clearly means nothing to our society?

What use is education when our governments are not listening to the educated?

Today we use 100 million barrels of oil every single day. There are no politics to change that. There are no rules to keep that oil in the ground.

We can’t save the world by playing by the rules. Because the rules have to be changed. " - Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg has inspired us, by peacefully striking every Friday in front of her Swedish parliament.

Since August, 2018, many thousands of students, have been peacefully striking in front of 300 parliaments and town halls in over 30 countries worldwide.

And now on March 15, we will all create a Deep strike together! To show the Climate Crisis is a Crisis! Join Us!

We are striking to tell our governments to do their homework and give us Proof!

We Need Proof of a safe pathway well below 2C!
If adults can not provide proof, be honest, admit this failure and join our strike!

All honest adults, without Proof, will join our strike on March 15th!

Tell your adults to support our strike, tell them they have to come with you, tell them you need them so that you can simply have a chance to survive in the future!

For 40 years, of all political colours, have been losing the war on climate change!
Now there is only time to reduce the amount of disaster.

We Need Proof! Global Climate Strike For Future! Call to the youth of the world!
sm_youth_climate_strike_march_15_2019.jpg
original image (3230x1292)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3133885828...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 10th, 2019 1:44 PM
§
by Youth Climate Strike Sunday Mar 10th, 2019 1:44 PM
sm_youth_climate_strike_mission_hill_middle_school_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (562x960)
https://www.facebook.com/events/3133885828...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 197.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code