From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons
Community Raises Funds for Brenda Rodríguez Funeral
A fundraiser has been created to raise funds to cover funeral expenses for Brenda Rodríguez, who was killed by officers with the Salinas Police Department on March 1. Please donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/brenda-rodriguez-funeral
The text of the fundraiser reads:
"Asking for donations for brenda Rodríguez family. Brenda was a wonderful young woman. Mother of a beutiful babygirl of bearly one month . Brenda life was taken by police brutality. We are asking for donations to help out her family for funeral expenses."
Please donate here:
https://www.gofundme.com/brenda-rodriguez-funeral
"Asking for donations for brenda Rodríguez family. Brenda was a wonderful young woman. Mother of a beutiful babygirl of bearly one month . Brenda life was taken by police brutality. We are asking for donations to help out her family for funeral expenses."
Please donate here:
https://www.gofundme.com/brenda-rodriguez-funeral
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network