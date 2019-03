A fundraiser has been created to raise funds to cover funeral expenses for Brenda Rodríguez, who was killed by officers with the Salinas Police Department on March 1. Please donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/brenda-rodriguez-funeral

The text of the fundraiser reads:"Asking for donations for brenda Rodríguez family. Brenda was a wonderful young woman. Mother of a beutiful babygirl of bearly one month . Brenda life was taken by police brutality. We are asking for donations to help out her family for funeral expenses."Please donate here: