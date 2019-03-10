top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons
Community Raises Funds for Brenda Rodríguez Funeral
by Monterey County Police News
Sunday Mar 10th, 2019 1:23 PM
A fundraiser has been created to raise funds to cover funeral expenses for Brenda Rodríguez, who was killed by officers with the Salinas Police Department on March 1. Please donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/brenda-rodriguez-funeral
brenda_rodr__guez_funeral_-_killed_by_salinas_police_march_1_2019.jpeg
The text of the fundraiser reads:

"Asking for donations for brenda Rodríguez family. Brenda was a wonderful young woman. Mother of a beutiful babygirl of bearly one month . Brenda life was taken by police brutality. We are asking for donations to help out her family for funeral expenses."


Please donate here:
https://www.gofundme.com/brenda-rodriguez-funeral
