|Tenant Counselor Training
|Saturday March 23
|10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Class/Workshop
|Tenant Sanctuary
The Hub for Sustainable Living
703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
Do you want to learn how to help other tenants understand their renters' rights in CA and Santa Cruz? Tenant Sanctuary is holding it's first caseworker training of the year!
Tenant Sanctuary
https://www.facebook.com/tenantsanctuary/
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2280620682...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 10th, 2019 12:59 PM
