Action at SF HQ of Lyft — Drivers Action To Stop Abuse
Date
Monday March 11
Time
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type
Protest
Organizer/Author
National Uber Lyft Drivers United @GigWorkers
Location Details
|
Lyft HQ SF
3rd & King St.
San Francisco, CA
|
3/11/19 Action At SF HQ Of LYFT Drivers Action
National Uber Lyft Drivers United @GigWorkersUnite
EVERYONE SHARE, SUPPORT, SHOW UP, BRING SOMEONE, DO SOMETHING TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE AGAINST LYFT'S ABUSIVE PRACTICES. DRIVERS ACTIONS IN NEW YORK, CALIFORNIA & MASSACHUSETTS @ LYFT HQs #DriversUnite GiGsUP.org#DriversLivesMatterToo #STOPtheABUSE #RideshareUnite
Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 10th, 2019 6:28 AM
