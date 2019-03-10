top
San Francisco
Action at SF HQ of Lyft — Drivers Action To Stop Abuse
Date Monday March 11
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorNational Uber Lyft Drivers United @GigWorkers
Location Details
Lyft HQ SF
3rd & King St.
San Francisco, CA
3/11/19 Action At SF HQ Of LYFT Drivers Action
National Uber Lyft Drivers United @GigWorkersUnite
EVERYONE SHARE, SUPPORT, SHOW UP, BRING SOMEONE, DO SOMETHING TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE AGAINST LYFT'S ABUSIVE PRACTICES. DRIVERS ACTIONS IN NEW YORK, CALIFORNIA & MASSACHUSETTS @ LYFT HQs #DriversUnite GiGsUP.org#DriversLivesMatterToo #STOPtheABUSE #RideshareUnite
sm_lyft_protestsf_3-11-19.jpg
original image (1304x1836)
Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 10th, 2019 6:28 AM
