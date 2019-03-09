Town hall exposes risks of Rodeo refinery expansion to local health, climate and S.F. Bay by Dan Bacher

Saturday Mar 9th, 2019 5:37 AM

“Our community knows refinery expansions are a dead end,” said Isabella Zizi, Stand.earth. “We need our public officials like the Contra Costa County supervisors to stand with us in preventing new pollution sources from harming our health, and supporting real solutions like a just transition for refinery workers and local economic development that protects air and water quality."

